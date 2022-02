Rosé recently shared a video of her cover of the Neck Deep song “December” on YouTube. You can check out the video of her in the studio below. Rosé is a member of the K-pop group BLACKPINK formed by YG Entertainment. She was born in New Zealand and raised in Australia, but is now based in South Korea. She released her first solo two-song EP, R, in March 2021.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO