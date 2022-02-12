5th St. work starts Monday

After approving a construction contract for major improvements to Fifth Street in Marysville last month, the city said work on that project is set to break ground on Monday.

On Jan. 18, the Marysville City Council approved a contract for $3,058,362 with All American Construction, Inc. out of Live Oak for the work that will be needed. The city said $3,200,000 in grant funding for the project was secured through the Sacramento Area Council of Governments (SACOG) and those funds were being issued through Caltrans. The total estimated cost of the project is $3,516,500, according to a staff report.

The project will be a complete rehabilitation of the Fifth Street corridor from the E Street intersection to the J Street intersection, the Appeal previously reported. It includes structural road rehabilitation from curb to curb with pedestrian accessibility improvements at all intersections, driveways, and alley crossings, the addition of a pedestrian crossing signal at F Street, and upgrade to the traffic signal at H Street for pedestrian access and additional turning movements, according to the staff report.

“This very exciting project will bring long awaited economic prosperity to our business district,” Councilmember Stuart Gilchrist previously told the Appeal. “It is a mirror image of Bridge Street Improvements undertaken to fulfill the overall Twin Cities vision which connects us with the new Twin Cities Memorial Bridge, more commonly known as the new 5th Street Bridge.”

According to the city, landscape and storm drain systems also will be updated.

John Mallen, a city engineer with MHM Engineering, said traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction for the duration of the project, which is expected to be completed by the end of September 2022.

“The first leg of the rehabilitation will include the closure of both eastbound lanes on 5th Street between J Street and Hwy. 70, with traffic shifting to the north half of 5th Street with one lane of through traffic in each direction,” Mallen said in a statement. “When the southernmost lanes are complete, work will commence on the northernmost lanes with one lane of through traffic in each direction available to motorists.”

Marysville Mayor Chris Branscum said the 5th Street Rehabilitation Project is a combination of form and function.

“The curb, gutter and drainage improvements along with the streetscape enhancements, create a gateway that all Marysville residents can be proud of,” Branscum said in a statement. “I, along with the current and previous Marysville City Council members, current and previous staff and our friends at Sacramento Area Council of Governments (SACOG) look forward to seeing the completion of the project this Fall.”

The city encouraged travelers and residents who live within the immediate construction zone to be aware of construction message boards that will be placed on Fifth Street prior to and during construction. Active construction is expected to take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Councilmember Brad Hudson said during last month’s council meeting that he was concerned about the impact construction would have on surrounding businesses and parking.

Mallen said during the meeting that there are some businesses between I and H streets that may have reduced parking during construction. He also said as a result of the rehabilitation of Fifth Street, streets E to I will have street parking eliminated because of the improvements.