Marysville, CA

MPD to have extra patrols for Super Bowl Sunday

By Appeal Staff Report
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 3 days ago

The Marysville Police Department said it will have additional officers on patrol during Super Bowl Sunday this weekend.

The department said its officers will be looking for drivers suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs as it encouraged those that plan to drive and later drink to designate a sober driver.

The Marysville Police Department stressed that alcohol wasn’t the only substance that impairs driving. Marijuana, prescription drugs, and over-the-counter medications can all affect a person’s ability to drive safely.

Funding for the safety program through Marysville Police Department is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

