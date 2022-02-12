Four Fourteen gallery opens new art exhibit

The Four Fourteen gallery at 414 Fourth St. in Marysville opened a new exhibit called “Contemporary Samplers” by artist Tina Linville. It is open to the public from noon to 3 p.m. through Feb. 19 on Fridays and Saturdays. Courtesy photo

Four Fourteen, a local artist-run gallery in historic downtown Marysville, has opened a new gallery exhibition called “Contemporary Samplers” by artist Tina Linville.

The new show will be open to the public from noon to 3 p.m. through Feb. 19 on Fridays and Saturdays at the gallery at 414 Fourth St. in Marysville.

The gallery will host an artist talk event next Saturday, Feb. 19, at 2 p.m.

The new exhibition is a collection of artwork made by Linville that features sculptures, an installation, and wall-based works largely made since she moved to the Yuba-Sutter area in 2018. The gallery described Linville’s creations as a “body of fiber artwork” that “repurposes and recontextualizes everyday objects and materials into densely worked sculptural forms.”

The gallery said a traditional sampler is a piece of needlework, often embroidery, produced as a demonstration or test of skill.

“Samplers historically functioned as objects that collect, organize, evaluate, and archive information, often thought of as a way to preserve this information, passing it down to posterity, and as a place to put forward ideas or sentiments important to the maker of the work,” the gallery said. “With this group of artworks, the artist continues exploration into the idea of samplers as they mash up into the cultural and material complexity of 2022. What is ordinary becomes mysterious and out of undervalued parts comes an indelible whole.”

Linville’s artwork and collaborative projects have been shown at the Jason Vass Gallery, the Los Angeles Municipal Art Gallery, the Sam and Alfreda Maloof Foundation and Craft in America, the 18th Street Art Center, and Mains d’Oeuvres in Paris. She is the co-founder and managing director of Painting & Sculpture Outpost, a collaborative project based out of her studio in Marysville. She currently teaches in the art department at William Jessup University.

To view some of her artwork and learn more about Linville, visit www.tinalinvillestudio.com. For more information about Four Fourteen, visit www.fourfourteengallery.org.