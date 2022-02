NMIXX has revealed which member in their seven-member line-up is the center. Will she be able to TWICE's Nayeon and ITZY's Ryujin? Keep on reading for all the details. JYP Entertainment's upcoming girl group, NMIXX, is one of the rookie groups gaining the most attention from the K-pop community. They are scheduled to make their debut on February 22 with the album "AD MARE" and the title track "O.O." On February 7, the girl group held their first public schedule with an appearance on "Weekly Idol."

WORLD ・ 6 DAYS AGO