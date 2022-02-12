ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republicans Fast-Track Mask Legislation

WDBJ7.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecording of daily evening newscast. Freedom convoy blocks main US-Canada trade arteries. The protests against COVID restrictions threaten to...

www.wdbj7.com

cnycentral.com

NYS republicans push to end school mask mandate

A push from the minority party in the NYS Senate today to end the mask mandate in schools. Republican Senators say the state is following political science instead of regular science. They introduced an amendment today, February 14th to try to get the school mask mandate lifted. Their effort was not expected to be successful.
EDUCATION
Fox News

Democrats' COVID mask hypocrisy shows contempt for average Americans and they will pay in November

Democrats and double standards have always gone hand-in-hand. But they've never been quite as blatant as we’ve seen during the pandemic. Last week, photos surfaced of Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams grinning maskless while a classroom full of masked children sat behind her. Two days later, Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin snapped a mask-free selfie at a campaign event while her masked constituents sat in the background. And just over the weekend, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and a host of other celebrities were spotted without masks at the Super Bowl in LA, where an indoor mask mandate is still in effect. Just two weeks earlier, Garcetti was criticized for posing maskless with California Gov. Gavin Newsom at an NFL playoff game.
NFL
nonpareilonline.com

Speakers decry mask, vaccine mandates at legislative hearing

DES MOINES — A bill prohibiting Iowa businesses, schools and governments from dismissing employees based on their medical treatment status — such as whether they have received a COVID-19 vaccination — got a hearing Thursday that was, for the most part, about anything other than the proposal.
DES MOINES, IA
WDEL 1150AM

Republican Legislative Caucuses oppose pending Delaware Tech vaccine mandate

Members of the Republican Causes in both the Delaware House and Senate are speaking out against a vaccine mandate that will go into effect at Delaware Tech later this year. DelTech announced last month that all prospective Summer and Fall 2022 students will have to prove they are fully COVID-19 vaccinated, including boosters in order to register for classes, with reasonable accommodations being granted for those with a medical condition or a "sincerely held religious belief."
DELAWARE STATE
Washington Examiner

House GOP wants answers on Fauci shutting down COVID-19 lab leak debate

House Republicans want answers after recently unearthed emails appear to show Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Francis Collins silenced scientists who believed early in the pandemic that COVID-19 may have originated from a Wuhan lab. The emails appear to show that although Collins, the now-former head of the National Institutes...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WDBJ7.com

4 PM burning law takes effect on Tuesday

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s 4PM Burning Law takes effect on Tuesday, and state forestry officials say it’s right on time. The law bans open-air burning before 4:00 p.m. between mid-February and the end of April. Spring fire season got off to an early start on Friday and...
VIRGINIA STATE
Washington Examiner

White House declines to answer questions about Durham spying allegations

The White House sidestepped questions on Monday about special counsel John Durham’s finding of possible snooping into data at former President Donald Trump’s White House office. Durham alleged in a court filing that a technology executive “exploited” access to White House data in an effort to dig up...
POTUS
FingerLakes1.com

Walmart: New COVID policy

New COVID policy coming to Walmart. Through out his pandemic business are constantly changing their policies. Here is Walmart’s newest COVID policy. Through out this pandemic we have seen many new rules and regulations. Stay 6 feet apart, wear a mask, disinfect everything in site. Pretty much anything you...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Bice: Mandela Barnes distances self from increasingly unpopular, left-wing defund police and abolish ICE movements

Lieutenant Gov. Mandela Barnes has tried to stake out his place as the most liberal candidate seeking the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate. But Barnes is now distancing himself from two unpopular, far-left political movements — defunding police and abolishing ICE — despite support from groups backing these efforts and past social media activity referencing these causes.  Indeed, in...
MILWAUKEE, WI

