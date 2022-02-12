Black Composers in the Spotlight at S.F. Conservatory of Music

The Telegraph Quartet will join forces with the St. Lawrence String Quartet to give the world premiere of a new octet, Ever Yours by Osvaldo Golijov. Ever Yours is a co-commission by the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, the String Quartet Biennale Amsterdam, and the Clarice Smith Center at the University of Maryland at Columbia. Separately, the Telegraph Quartet will perform Eleanor Alberga’s String Quartet No. 2 and Ravel’s String Quartet in F Major. The St. Lawrence String Quartet will perform Haydn’s String Quartet, Op. 76 No. 2, “Quinten.”
