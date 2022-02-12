ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Composers in the Spotlight at S.F. Conservatory of Music

103.7 The Hawk

International Guitar Night Returns to ABT Theater Billings

For music fans, seeing a world-class guitarist work their magic in person can almost give you the chills. I play guitar - very, very poorly - and when I watch a pro, it always blows my mind. If you dig guitarists, then you don't want to miss the Internation Guitar Night Tour when it stops in Billings on Saturday, February 26th at the Alberta Bair Theater.
BILLINGS, MT
localsyr.com

SAMMY Spotlight: ‘The Mattydale Music Collective’

The Syracuse Area Music Awards are now just a month away and our SAMMY Spotlight continues with a group that grew up together and has grown as a band together. They call themselves the ‘Mattydale Music Collective.’. Their music has touched on heartbreak, addiction, climate change and global affairs....
MATTYDALE, NY
wrti.org

This is How Lara Downes Is Expanding The Classical Canon with Works by Black Composers

A visionary with seemingly boundless energy, pianist Lara Downes is clearing new paths in the classical music landscape, expanding minds and spurring social change. Lara's latest adventure–an ambitious new recording label, Rising Sun Music—is releasing a steady stream of downloadable digital recordings of newly recorded works by Black composers.
MUSIC
fox9.com

Minnesota Opera's newest production shines spotlight on Black composer

(FOX 9) - In "Anonymous Lover," which premiered at the Ordway Theater this weekend, a recent widow is pursued by a secret suitor. But in addition to performing in front of a live audience for the first time since the pandemic, this rom-com also marks the first time the Minnesota Opera has produced the main stage show written by a Black composer.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJLA

I Am Black History: spotlight on Meghan McPeak

WASHINGTON (ABC7) — This Black History Month we honor not only the heroes of our past, but those in the DMV making history today. We kicked off our "I Am Black History" series with TV broadcaster for the Washington Mystics and Capital City GoGo, Meghan McPeak.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTKR

Local music spotlight with Tina Micula on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Tina Micula is a singer/songwriter/guitarist and educator and has been living and working in the Hampton Roads area for the past 28 years. She joins us for Acoustic Music Friday to perform her original song, "Valentine". Go to www.honoralifesong.com to learn more.!
MUSIC
funcheap.com

Telegraph Quartet Live at San Francisco Conservatory of Music

The Telegraph Quartet will join forces with the St. Lawrence String Quartet to give the world premiere of a new octet, Ever Yours by Osvaldo Golijov. Ever Yours is a co-commission by the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, the String Quartet Biennale Amsterdam, and the Clarice Smith Center at the University of Maryland at Columbia. Separately, the Telegraph Quartet will perform Eleanor Alberga’s String Quartet No. 2 and Ravel’s String Quartet in F Major. The St. Lawrence String Quartet will perform Haydn’s String Quartet, Op. 76 No. 2, “Quinten.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Chronicle

Review: S.F. Symphony mixes East and West in a thrilling musical encounter

Musical meetings of East and West have been going on for well over a century now, with results that are often (though not reliably) invigorating. European composers draw on the sounds and formal practices of China or Japan or Indonesia. Asian-born composers channel the melodies and harmonies they grew up with into tone poems and concertos for a symphony orchestra.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Dayton Daily News

New musical ‘Saving Cinderella’ brings poverty into spotlight

Most people know the story of Cinderella and how she and Prince Charming lived happily ever after. But what if that’s not what actually happened?. “Saving Cinderella,” a new musical written and composed by Christine Duncan, will attempt to answer that question and shed some light on issues Duncan herself has faced including poverty.
FAIRBORN, OH
Nashville Parent

Arts at the Airport Spotlights Black History Month

In celebration of Black History Month, Nashville International Airport’s Arts at the Airport program will delight travelers and guests with a spotlight on African American music. Special performances will take place on three consecutive Thursdays this month at the pre-security area in the South Terminal near Green Beans Coffee. Arts at the Airport is growing in popularity and provides a soothing way to please passengers coming and going or even delayed.
NASHVILLE, TN
newhavenarts.org

At Cafe Nine, Grand Prix Spotlights Black Futures

Venusun was one of several artists who came in from New Jersey. Al Larriva-Latt Photos. In an oversized orange Chichen Itza t-shirt and slouchy gray sweatpants, the singer Venusun (a.k.a. Brianna Coble), sat at the mic on stage at Cafe Nine. A backdrop of golden stars and purple light shimmered behind the artist, creating a kind of halo effect.
NEW HAVEN, CT
hollywoodsoapbox.com

INTERVIEW: J2 puts spotlight on classic musicals

Photo: The cast of A Class Act is ready to bring the musical to life. Photo courtesy of Tricia Baron / Provided by RRR Creative with permission. One more sign that the New York theater world is open and ready for audience members: The J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company is back with its much-anticipated season season. The company will premiere its revival of A Class Act Thursday, Feb. 10, with performances running through Feb. 20. Following that first show, J2 will move to the double bill of A Day in Hollywood / A Night in the Ukraine (Feb. 24 to March 6) and The Baker’s Wife by Stephen Schwartz (March 10-20). All will play at Midtown Manhattan’s Theater Row.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

