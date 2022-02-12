Black Composers in the Spotlight at S.F. Conservatory of Music

Photo: The cast of A Class Act is ready to bring the musical to life. Photo courtesy of Tricia Baron / Provided by RRR Creative with permission. One more sign that the New York theater world is open and ready for audience members: The J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company is back with its much-anticipated season season. The company will premiere its revival of A Class Act Thursday, Feb. 10, with performances running through Feb. 20. Following that first show, J2 will move to the double bill of A Day in Hollywood / A Night in the Ukraine (Feb. 24 to March 6) and The Baker’s Wife by Stephen Schwartz (March 10-20). All will play at Midtown Manhattan’s Theater Row.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO