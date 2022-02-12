ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Montgomery County increases DWI Enforcement for Super Bowl Weekend

By MiCo
mocomotive.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the Super Bowl coming up on Sunday, we know there will be an increase in people drinking...

www.mocomotive.com

Comments / 0

Related
MyChesCo

Montgomery County Fugitive Arrested After Providing False ID to Law Enforcement

PERKASIE, PA — The Perkasie Borough Police Department announced the arrest of 31-year-old Brenna Doonan. Officials state that Doonan has been charged by Perkasie Borough Police with False Identification to Law Enforcement after police were called to investigate a possible burglary on W. Market St. in Perkasie, PA on February 9, 2022. The burglary was unfounded and two other persons involved were released. However, Doonan was transported to Douglas Township on an active warrant in Montgomery County.
PERKASIE, PA
kchi.com

Double Time For DWI Enforcement

When Chillicothe Police Officers work overtime shifts for DWI traffic enforcement, they will now be paid double time. The Chillicothe City Council approved the policy change that was required by the State of Missouri. City Auditor Hanna Fletcher explained. Before the change, the officers were paid “time and a half”...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
mocomotive.com

Deadline to register cattle brands in Montgomery County nears

Montgomery County residents only have a few more days to re-register their cattle brands with the county which is required by state law. According to information from the Montgomery County Clerk Office’s office, the brand renewal period ends Feb. 28. Every 10 years, Texas requires that brands be re-registered…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dwi#Law Enforcement Agencies#American Football#Dwi Enforcement For
WHEC TV-10

NYSP DWI patrols for Super Bowl

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - New York State Police are promising increased patrols Sunday into Monday for Super Bowl celebrations that go too far. The impaired and reckless driving effort started Friday and includes sobriety checkpoints and DWI patrols. Troopers will be using both marked and unmarked vehicles. State Police say...
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
mylittlefalls.com

Impaired driving enforcement efforts start today through Super Bowl Weekend

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that state and local law enforcement agencies across New York will be stepping up patrols and targeting impaired driving during the Super Bowl weekend. The enforcement campaign will run from Friday, February 11, 2022, through Monday, February 14, 2022. This safety initiative is designed to reduce alcohol and drug-related traffic crashes. It is sponsored by STOP-DWI with funding from the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Springfield News Sun

Clark County Sheriff’s Office to increase deputies on roadways during Super Bowl LVI

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office will be placing extra deputies on the road during the upcoming Super Bowl weekend. The sheriff’s office received more than $77,000 in grant funding from the Ohio Traffic Safety Office for community highway safety. Part of this grant will go toward overtime funds for additional deputies. The focus of the enforcement will be on impaired motorists, speeding violations and seatbelt enforcement, a sheriff’s office release said.
CLARK COUNTY, OH
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Colorado, Larimer County DUI patrols increase ahead of Super Bowl Sunday

When impaired driving is involved,” said Col. Matthew Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “It doesn’t matter if you are celebrating a win or suffering a loss, it’s no excuse to drive impaired. Make a plan for the party so you don’t get behind the wheel if you’re not sober — and don’t let your guests drive home drunk if you’re hosting a party.”
hawaiinewsnow.com

Law enforcement crack down on counterfeit Super Bowl merchandise

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Law enforcement is cracking down on counterfeit NFL merchandise ahead of the Super Bowl. In the weeks leading up to the game, agents with Homeland Security Investigations and officers with the Los Angeles Police Department have been raiding swap meets and pop-up shops searching for unlicensed gear.
HONOLULU, HI
KABC

Federal & Local Law Enforcement Ramping Up Security At Super Bowl

(Inglewood, CA) — Federal and local law enforcement will be ramping up security for Super Bowl 56. A veritable securtiy ‘dream team’ of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Ambassador-to-India-in waiting Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and NFL chief security officer Cathy Lanier held a security briefing at the Los Angeles Convention Center Tuesday, saying there are no known credible threats against the big game. They warned sports fans to keep their drones far away from the venue and advised game-goers to leave their car at home if they can. Authorities in Inglewood and Los Angeles say the SoFi Stadium grounds would be “extensively covered” by security. The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department plans to deploy crowd control and tactical teams, human trafficking specialists, hazmat personnel and K-9 units. LAPD Chief Michel Moore says patrols will be fully staffed and officers will also be deployed to cover the NFL Experience at LA Live Downtown.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Troy Record

Troy police to add STOP-DWI patrols for Super Bowl weekend

TROY, N.Y. — The Troy police department is spreading the word that they will be increasing their staffing in the following days in an order to combat drunk and impaired driving. Their hope is that by spreading the word and building awareness they can encourage community members to make a plan prior to celebrating. That plan could be public transportation, arranging a ride with a family or friend, or utilizing ride-sharing services. Police hope that together we can all make a difference.
TROY, NY
WHEC TV-10

State Police upping safe driving enforcement for Super Bowl

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — State Police issued a warning for football fans ahead of Super Bowl Sunday: Do not drink and drive. They are not messing around. The Super Bowl, like the Fourth of July and St. Patrick's Day, is one of the days of the year when police see the most drunk driving arrests.
ROCHESTER, NY
sunnews.org

SBPD prepares to enforce DUI laws on Super Bowl Sunday

The Seal Beach Police Department is reminding football fans to stick to the “go safely” game plan and designate a sober driver if you plan on drinking at a Super Bowl LVI watch party. On Super Bowl LVI Sunday (Feb. 13) the Seal Beach Police Department will have...
SEAL BEACH, CA
WETM

Local law enforcement to crack down on Super Bowl drunk driving

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County law enforcement agencies have announced they will be cracking down on drunk driving during the Big Game on Sunday. In the announcement, Chemung County Executive Chris Moss said the STOP-DWI campaign is part of a statewide effort to keep the roads safe from February 11 to February 14 over Super Bowl weekend. According to the announcement, Super Bowl weekend is historically deadly for impaired drivers.
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy