Montgomery County increases DWI Enforcement for Super Bowl Weekend

(Inglewood, CA) — Federal and local law enforcement will be ramping up security for Super Bowl 56. A veritable securtiy ‘dream team’ of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Ambassador-to-India-in waiting Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and NFL chief security officer Cathy Lanier held a security briefing at the Los Angeles Convention Center Tuesday, saying there are no known credible threats against the big game. They warned sports fans to keep their drones far away from the venue and advised game-goers to leave their car at home if they can. Authorities in Inglewood and Los Angeles say the SoFi Stadium grounds would be “extensively covered” by security. The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department plans to deploy crowd control and tactical teams, human trafficking specialists, hazmat personnel and K-9 units. LAPD Chief Michel Moore says patrols will be fully staffed and officers will also be deployed to cover the NFL Experience at LA Live Downtown.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO