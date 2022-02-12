ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 suspects arrested in Charlotte after allegedly killing man during home invasion

By Jason O. Boyd
 3 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people have been arrested in Charlotte and have been charged with the murder of a man in a home invasion that happened on Jan. 20 in Ayden.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office announced on its Facebook page that Damian Lovelle Ross, 24, and Raven Moye, 21, were arrested on Friday. Deputies were joined by members of the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department in a joint investigation that resulted in warrants obtained and charges issued for both individuals.

Ross and Moye are charged with first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon, three counts of first-degree kidnapping, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit first-degree burglary and larceny of a firearm. The charges stem from the death of Charles Ray Lilley, 51, who was killed at his home at 3994 NC Hwy. 903 South in Ayden.

Officials said both Ross and Moye are residents of Charlotte and became suspects in a string of shootings that happened in the days after Lilley’s death.

Both are facing charges in Pitt and Mecklenburg counties.

Blackwulfe342022
3d ago

If you hadn't read the story the look on their faces, seem to say my car has a flat tire, they have no fear of jail almost a look of defiance. Stock up on your 12 gauge home defence ammo folks we are gonna be in for a ride.UTS ONLY GONNA GET WORSE!

