ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsburg, WV

Plea hearing scheduled for Navy nuclear engineer in spy case

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RNF1K_0eCMfQjG00
FILE - These booking photos released Oct. 9, 2021, by the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority show Jonathan Toebbe and his wife, Diana Toebbe. A plea hearing has been scheduled for a Navy nuclear engineer accused of trying to sell information about nuclear-powered warships to a foreign country. Jonathan Toebbe and his wife, Diana Toebbe, of Annapolis, Maryland, were arrested last October in West Virginia, and had pleaded not guilty to espionage-related charges that carry life in prison.(West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority via AP, File)

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A plea hearing has been scheduled for a Navy nuclear engineer accused of trying to sell information about nuclear-powered warships to a foreign country.

Jonathan Toebbe and his wife, Diana Toebbe, of Annapolis, Maryland, were arrested last October in West Virginia, and had pleaded not guilty to espionage-related charges that carry life in prison.

Court records show that a plea hearing is scheduled for Jonathan Toebbe for Monday afternoon in federal court in Martinsburg, West Virginia.

Court records did not include further details about the hearing and there is no indication that a hearing has been scheduled for Diana Toebbe.

Prosecutors have alleged that Jonathan Toebbe tried to pass secrets about sophisticated and expensive Virginia-class submarines to someone he thought was a representative of a foreign government but who was actually an undercover FBI agent. The government said Diana Toebbe served as a lookout for her husband at several “dead drop” locations at which sensitive information was left behind.

The country to which Toebbe was allegedly looking to sell the information has not been identified in court documents.

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Kenyan lawyer goes on ICC trial in witness tampering case

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Kenyan lawyer went on trial Tuesday at the International Criminal Court charged with bribing and threatening prosecution witnesses so that they would withdraw their statements in a case that ultimately collapsed amid widespread witness interference. As his trial opened, Paul Gicheru pleaded not...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Annapolis, MD
Government
City
Annapolis, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
State
West Virginia State
Martinsburg, WV
Government
City
Martinsburg, WV
The Associated Press

Man suspected in wife’s death exchanges gunfire with officer

MIAMI (AP) — A man exchanged gunfire with an officer shortly after calling 911 to report he had shot his wife in their Miami home, police said. But it’s not yet known whether the man died from a self-inflicted shot, or one fired by the officer who went into the home in Little Havana on Monday afternoon, police said in a news release.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Navy#Submarines#Fbi#Ap
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

759K+
Followers
389K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy