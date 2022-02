Is Yellowstone new tonight on the Paramount Network? Are we going to be getting season 5 sooner rather than later?. There are a number of the things that are going on with the show at the moment — after all, it’s been a rather big week for the Kevin Costner series! A few days ago, it was officially confirmed that the series would be coming back for another season. Following that, we also learned that there are going to be a couple of new series regulars in Jen Landon (Teeter) and Kathryn Kelly (Emily). Personally, we’re still surprised that Landon did not have this promotion already.

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO