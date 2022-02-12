ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Olympics Live: Decision on Russia’s Valieva expected Monday

conchovalleyhomepage.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics:. The Court of Arbitration for Sport says it expects to announce Monday whether figure skater Kamila Valieva can compete in the women’s individual event at the Beijing Olympics. CAS says a closed-door appeal hearing will start at...

www.conchovalleyhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Ukraine’s execs say even without an invasion, Russia may have already damaged their businesses for years

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Less than three weeks ago, Ukrainian executive Anatoliy Amelin stocked up on ammunition in the eastern city of Dnipro, 150 miles from the Russian border, bracing himself for war to erupt at any moment. Amelin, a seasoned military officer who is also strategy chief for the Ukrainian titanium company TitanEra, told Fortune he and other businesspeople were ready to race to the front line to fight the Russians, the moment the invasion occurred.
ECONOMY
buzzfeednews.com

Sha'Carri Richardson Wants To Know Why She Was Banned From The Olympics When A Russian Skater Who Failed A Drug Test Was Allowed

Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old Russian figure skater who tested positive for a banned substance ahead of the Beijing Olympics, will still be allowed to compete in her event, officials announced Monday. If she wins, however, no medal ceremony will be held until the investigation is complete. Arbitrators said the decision...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaillie Humphries
Person
Mikaela Shiffrin
NBC Miami

Social Media Slams Decision to Let ROC's Kamila Valieva to Continue at Olympics

Kamila Valieva’s Olympic roller coaster will continue on Tuesday, and people are not happy about it. The 15-year-old Russian phenom was cleared to compete in the women’s singles event after the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled that she does not need to be provisionally suspended ahead of a full investigation into a failed drug test from before the 2022 Winter Olympics. Valieva tested positive for trimetazidine on Dec. 25 at Russian nationals and the test result came to light after she helped the ROC earn gold in the figure skating team event.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing Olympics#Russia#Ap#Cas#World Anti Doping Agency#Biathlon Sprint#Nordic
Reuters

International rescue on standby at the Beijing Games

ZHANGJIAKOU, China, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Veteran skier Richard Wyne spends almost every day out on the snow at the Beijing Games but he is not here as an athlete or a coach. Instead, Wyne leads a small group of expert rescuers who are on the frontlines keeping Olympians safe on the slopes.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC Sports

Russian Skater Kamila Valieva Blames Grandfather's Medicine

Kamila Valieva’s lawyers say the Russian skater failed a doping test before the Olympics because of contamination from medication her grandfather was taking. Denis Oswald says part of the 15-year-old’s defense is “contamination which happened with a product her grandfather was taking.”. The argument was made at...
SPORTS
conchovalleyhomepage.com

British envoy in Moscow to try to ease Ukraine crisis

MOSCOW (AP) — Britain’s top diplomat flew Wednesday to Moscow, seeking to defuse tensions raised by Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine and warning that an invasion would bring “massive consequences for all involved.”. “Russia has a choice here. We strongly encourage them to engage, de-escalate and...
POLITICS
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Denmark may allow US troops on its soil, pact in the works

HELSINKI (AP) — Denmark says it will begin negotiations on a new defense cooperation agreement with the U.S. that may include allowing American troops and military equipment to be stationed on Danish soil — in reversal of a decades-old policy. But Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen stressed to...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
South Korea
Country
France
Country
Poland
Country
Norway
Country
Sweden
Country
Japan
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
conchovalleyhomepage.com

In Romania, NATO chief visits air base hosting US troops

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg paid an official visit to Romania on Friday, where he joined the country’s president at a military air base that will host some of the 1,000 U.S. troops deployed to the country as the alliance bolsters its forces on the eastern flank amid soaring tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
MILITARY
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Olympic doping case ruling to be announced Monday afternoon

BEIJING (AP) — Figure skater Kamila Valieva testified by video at an appeal hearing that will decide if the 15-year-old Russian star can still compete at the Beijing OIympics despite an ongoing doping case. The hearing started Sunday evening in Beijing and lasted until after 3 a.m. Monday morning....
SPORTS
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Cyprus: Migrant repatriations are key to easing overcrowding

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The repatriations of migrants who have had their asylum applications rejected is essential to easing overcrowding and reducing violence at a migrant reception camp, Cyprus’ interior minister said Wednesday. Minister Nicos Nouris told state broadcaster CyBC that 35 migrants suffered minor wounds during an...
WORLD
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Meet the 2022 U.S. bobsled Olympic team

Here’s a look at the names you’ll need to know as you follow Team USA in bobsled during the Winter Olympics:. Like many bobsledders, brakewoman Sylvia Hoffman has been passionate about a number of sports throughout her life. She originally played basketball for Louisiana State University Shreveport. Several years after graduating, she was asked to join the training camp for USA Bobsled — but initially declined due to finances. Hoffman took up weightlifting and competed internationally, but her athletic dreams really rocketed after participating in reality TV show Scouting Camp: Next Olympic Hopeful. USA Bobsled again took notice, and invited her to attend rookie training camp. That same calendar year, Hoffman won the Rookie Push and National Push Championships.
NFL
conchovalleyhomepage.com

UN labor agency cites concerns about China’s Xinjiang region

GENEVA (AP) — An annual report from the United Nations labor agency Friday highlighted the work conditions of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in China’s Xinjiang region, noting signs of “coercive measures” that deprive workers of free choice in selecting jobs. It also called on Beijing...
LABOR ISSUES

Comments / 0

Community Policy