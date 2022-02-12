ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Lady Wranglers add two more victories to their record

By Lee Scheide
Odessa American
Odessa American
 3 days ago

The Odessa College softball team continued its winning ways with a pair of victories Friday in the Permian Basin Invitational at Wranglers Field.

The Lady Wranglers defeated Luna Community College, 9-0, in five innings behind the bat of Morgan Dutton and solid work from Fadwa Ben karim in the circle.

Dutton was 2 for 3 with a home run, one run scored and four RBIs, with Ben karim allowing just two hits in the victory.

Odessa College had to work a little harder in the second game of the day, defeating Tyler Junior College -4-3.

Dutton was 2 for 2 with two RBIs, while Aydenne Brown went the distance for the victory, striking out eight while walking five.

The Lady Wranglers are 4-0 in the tournament and close out the weekend with games against Tyler JC at 11 a.m. and Hesston College at 3 p.m.

