Augusta, GA

Josey topples Laney in region matchup, 69-27

By Colin Cody
 3 days ago

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – As regional tournament begin next week, teams battle for hosting position and seeding. In Class 2A-Region 4 the Lucy C. Laney Wildcats held all of the cards heading into their matchup with rivals T.W. Josey, since giving the Lady Eagles their first region loss of the season in January.

However, Josey responded in a huge way, defeating Laney on their own court Friday night, 69-27 to force tiebreaker between the two on who claim the top spot in the region.

Jacksonville University commit Ky’Shonna Brown lead all scorers with 15 points in the wire-to-wire win.

