PLAINS, Pa. — It's been ten months since the Purrfect Mugs Cat Cafe opened in Plains Township. Owner Vikki Kenyon says the response from the community has been "pawsitive." "It's been really good. We've been able to bring a lot of light to the cat issues with, you know, cats being abandoned and then needing homes, and we brought a lot of cats into homes already. We're up to 41 adoptions right now, and they just keep coming. It's been an amazing experience so far," Kenyon said.

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO