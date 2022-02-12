ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford County, PA

Police: Bedford County woman attacks man with knife

By Jared Weaver
 3 days ago

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A woman is in custody after allegedly attacking a man with a knife at a residence in Bedford County.

State police arrived at the 300 block of Chestnut Street in South Woodbury Township before 12:30 a.m. Friday, according to the criminal complaint. When police entered the residence they noted they saw blood on the floor and three males in the living room.

They told police that Crystal Long, 41, of New Enterprise attempted to stab one of them, according to the affidavit. When police located Long upstairs in a bedroom they interviewed her. She told police that she was drinking with the victim before she attacked. Police reported that they asked her if the victim threatened her and she told them no.

After speaking to the other three males, police discovered that Long attempted to kiss the man but he rejected her and she went upstairs. As the three were talking about what happened, she came back downstairs and grabbed a knife and lunged at the victim. Police noted that the male had minor cuts.

Long faces felony charges of aggravated assault as well as misdemeanor charges of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

Long has bail set at $100,000 and is lodged in Bedford County Prison awaiting a preliminary hearing set for Feb. 23.

