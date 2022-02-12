'Bushy Brows Bandit' strikes again, robs Jefferson County bank

A serial bank robbery suspect nicknamed the Bushy Brows Bandit struck again Friday, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office announced.

Authorities have been working to identify the suspect , who has been connected to a string of robberies. The robbery spree began on Feb. 18 and has spanned across the metro area.

The most recent robbery happened Friday at 4:30 p.m. at the US Bank located at 6766 West Coal Mine.

Anyone with information is asked to call 720-913-7861.