BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Bridgeport police and fire crews investigated Monday afternoon a report of a woman who was seen allegedly putting an object in the water at Ash Creek. Officials said a call came in at around 1:30 p.m. on Monday regarding a woman who walked into Ash Creek and put something in the water. There was concern that the object was a small child, according to officials.

BRIDGEPORT, CT ・ 18 HOURS AGO