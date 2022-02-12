ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Violence at CCSD schools a concern for students and parents

By Madison Kimbro
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Parents are all too familiar with the situation: A child comes home from school and says there was a fight. On top of that, it was all captured on video.

It’s a concern for students and teachers at the Clark County School District (CCSD). After talking to CCSD students and staff, it’s clear that the fighting at our schools across the valley has escalated and for many they have reached their breaking point.

“Every time someone threatens me saying that they’re gonna beat me up or pull up when I walk off of campus, I’m constantly looking over my shoulder just to make sure that there’s not a girl that’s going to run up behind me and grab me by my hair,” said CCSD student Lauren Gomez. “This is not OK and it’s not safe.”

Gomez was at the school board meeting Thursday, where she and other students and staff raised safety concerns over violent behavior on campus.

A teacher who did not want to be identified said the problem is getting worse. “This year there have been more fights than I have ever seen in my whole 24 years of teaching all together,” she said.

A student at Spring Valley High School shared with me some of the brawls witnessed just this past week. “There was another fight that happened yesterday or Wednesday, and that was between two males,” the student said. “So this was right after lunch going into our next class. She said if anyone is out watching the fight, you need to get to class unless you want to get pepper-sprayed.”

The same sentiment by a Canyon Springs High School teacher in a statement sent to 8 News Now: “Teachers, office staff and students do not feel safe. Students have been bringing weapons with them on a daily basis for protection,” the teacher said. “At our school, there has been at least four times where police had to use pepper spray on kids in the cafeteria for lunch.”

8 News Now reached out to the school district for an accurate number on violent altercations reported for this school year. We’ve been told data will be released next week.

Comments / 8

Yah...Ok
3d ago

I feel like the younger generation too often think they are immortal or busy seeking views/likes on social media. When did being desensitized to violence and hate become the norm?

Reply
7
Mars
2d ago

easy fix, be more strictly... expel them and you will have the good students in the classrooms....

Reply
4
 

