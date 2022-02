BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you were on the 190 Wednesday night you saw a huge backup of truckers near the Peace Bridge. Right now it is all about Canadian truck drivers protesting vaccine mandates imposed by the government in Ottawa. Travelers are required to be fully vaccinated in order to cross into the United States, even those considered essential including the truckers.

