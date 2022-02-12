ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Akuchie carries Youngstown St. over Detroit Mercy 82-69

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Michael Akuchie had a career-high 34 points as Youngstown State beat Detroit 82-69 on Friday night.

Akuchie made 13 of 17 shots. He added nine rebounds.

Dwayne Cohill had 16 points and seven rebounds for Youngstown State (16-10, 10-6 Horizon League), which earned its sixth straight victory. Tevin Olison added 15 points and seven rebounds.

Antoine Davis had 28 points for the Titans (10-12, 7-5). DJ Harvey added 16 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Atlanta Hawks PF John Collins to miss time with right foot strain

Hawks forward John Collins is expected to miss all three of Atlanta's remaining games before All-Star break after an MRI on Saturday revealed a right foot strain. Collins left the 136-121 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Friday with pain in his right heel. The Hawks are set to...
Bettors divided on Super Bowl LVI entering Sunday

The betting action on Super Bowl LVI was heavy and split at sportsbooks entering Sunday. The Los Angeles Rams remain consensus 4-point favorites, but there has been plenty of support for the underdog Cincinnati Bengals. DraftKings reported that it had taken more spread bets on the Bengals than on the...
