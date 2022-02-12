ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

FDA postpones meeting on Pfizer COVID vaccine for kids under 5

By Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire
KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CdDgw_0eCMd7DW00

(NEXSTAR) — Federal health regulators on Friday delayed next week’s public meeting to review Pfizer and its partner BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5, saying they want to see more data.

The surprise announcement by the Food and Drug Administration raises questions about how soon youngsters could get the shots. The expert panel had been scheduled to meet Tuesday to determine if children under 5 should start getting extra-low doses of Pfizer’s vaccine before it’s clear if they’ll need two shots or three.

Study: COVID booster effectiveness wanes, remains strong

In an extraordinary move earlier this year, the FDA had urged the companies to apply earlier than they had planned .

FDA’s vaccine chief Dr. Peter Marks said he hoped parents would understand that the decision to delay was part of the agency’s careful review and high scientific standards.

“We take our responsibility for reviewing these vaccines very seriously because we’re parents as well,” Marks told reporters during a teleconference.

Pfizer’s early data showed two of the extra-low doses were safe for kids under 5 and strong enough to give good protection to babies as young as 6 months. But once tots reached the preschool age — the 2- to 4-year-olds — two shots didn’t rev up enough immunity.

And a study of a third dose isn’t finished yet — meaning the FDA was considering whether to authorize two shots for now with potentially a third cleared later, something highly unusual.

Also on Friday, Pfizer announced that the company will push back its submission to the FDA. Pfizer, which has been sharing trial data with the FDA on an ongoing basis, said it has decided to wait until data from the three-dose trial is complete, which the company expects to have in early April.

“The extension allows the FDA time to receive updated data on the two and three-dose regimen, conduct a thorough evaluation of it and facilitate a robust, public discussion,” Pfizer said in a news release.

Under the previous projected timeline, young children might have been cleared to receive the vaccine in early March.

CDC still recommends universal masking in every county except these

Pfizer said the trial has been proceeding rapidly, in part thanks to a surge of data driven by the wave of omicron-variant infections among children under 5 years of age.

“Given that the study is advancing at a rapid pace, the companies will wait for the three-dose data as Pfizer and BioNTech continue to believe it may provide a higher level of protection in this age group,” the release says. “This is also supported by recent observations of three dose booster data in several other age groups that seems to meaningfully augment neutralizing antibody levels and real world vaccine protection for omicron compared to the two-dose regimen.”

The nation’s 18 million children under 5 are the only age group not yet eligible for vaccination.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

$50K worth of stolen property recovered from Colorado Springs home; stolen hot tub, motorcycle, trailer found

UPDATE: The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has recovered thousands of dollars worth of stolen property after police began investigating a stolen hot tub from a local business. On Jan. 26, Colorado Springs police opened an investigation into the theft of a $10,000 hot tub from Backyards & Billiards. Det. Andrew Rutter conducted a detailed […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Reuters

UK health agency says long COVID less common in the vaccinated

LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Long COVID is less likely to affect vaccinated people than unvaccinated people, a new review of 15 studies by the UK Health Security Agency released on Tuesday has concluded. UKHSA said the people who received two doses of Pfizer-BioNTech (PFE.N), , AstraZeneca (AZN.L) or Moderna...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
d1softballnews.com

Adverse events Covid vaccine, Pfizer fears data dissemination • Imola Oggi

By Giorgia Audiello for www.lindipendente.online – Pfizer fears the release of data on the efficacy and side effects of the anti-Covid vaccine it produces as well as the business consequences of the end of the pandemic. It’s all written in black and white in the latest report released by the pharmaceutical giant itself, relating to earnings in the fourth quarter of 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Charleston Press

Woman dies from Covid-19 after she was wrongfully denied vaccine seven times because the vaccine contained “live virus”, lawsuit

United States is one of the countries with the highest Covid-19 vaccination rates globally. According to the most recent data provided by CDC, 251.9 million people had received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, including about 213.7 million people who had been fully vaccinated by the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine or the two-dose series made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IFLScience

Easily-Accessible Over-The-Counter Drug Reduces COVID-19 Symptoms, Suggests Study

A new diverse digital trial has highlighted a cheap, easily-accessible drug that could speed up the rate of recovery for people with COVID-19. The drug, called famotidine and commonly found in the heartburn drug Pepcid, led to a significantly reduced time with COVID-19 symptoms in the 55 patients treated. Scientists hope it could act as a viable answer to the limited number of treatments available to the millions of daily COVID-19 patients worldwide.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Nature.com

HIV variant causes concern

The identification of a highly virulent subtype of HIV in the Netherlands underscores the importance of surveillance, testing and prompt initiation of therapy. Karen O’Leary is an Associate Research Analysis Editor with Nature Medicine. Since human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) first appeared, it has diverged into various subtypes across the...
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Marks
Long Beach Tribune

Elderly woman who ‘struggled to breathe and speak’, died from an allergic reaction caused by Covid-19 vaccine autopsy shows, lawsuit

Unlike all the other vaccines, the Covid-19 vaccines are not ‘approved’ by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration because they didn’t undergo the regular approval process which usually takes years from the early testing stages to final approval. Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, all the available vaccines are “authorized for emergency use” in battling the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
buckinghamshirelive.com

The next Covid variant may be much more deadly, warn leading scientists

The next Covid variant may be much more dangerous, cause more illness than Omincron and cause far higher death rates, leading UK scientists say. Experts are also urging the government to be cautious about lifting the last set of restrictions in England. Prof Mark Woolhouse, of Edinburgh University said: “The...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Pfizer Covid#Nexstar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Preschool
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KXRM

KXRM

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy