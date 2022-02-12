ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Snowboarding-Australian Brockhoff crashes, taken off course on stretcher

By Winni Zhou, Mari Saito
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ClZVN_0eCMd4ZL00

ZHANGJIAKOU, China, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Australia's Belle Brockhoff was taken off the snowboard cross course by stretcher on Saturday after she fell during the mixed team quarter-final at the Beijing Games.

The Australian Olympic Committee said on Twitter Brockhoff was being treated on the course after an "awkward fall."

Asked whether the boarder was badly hurt, one of the staff members from the Australian team said she was okay as the athlete was seen being put into an ambulance on a stretcher.

A member of the rescue team told Reuters the Australian athlete was conscious.

Brockhoff fell as she was chasing American Lindsey Jacobellis in the quarter-final after their boards clipped each other.

The event resumed after a brief delay.

Heavy snow began to fall in Zhangjiakou ahead of Saturday's final, covering the course with a layer of powdery snow. Air temperatures fell to -11 degree Celsius (12.2°F) and visibility was lower than normal.

Reporting by Winni Zhou and Mari Saito Editing by Peter Rutherford & Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
NBC Chicago

US Freestyle Skier Marin Hamill Stretchered Off After Scary Crash

Team USA's Marin Hamill had to be stretchered off the hill after a scary crash in the qualifying round for women's slopestyle skiing. Hamill, who put up the fifth-best score in the first run of the women's freestyle event, was attempting a 720-spin to close her run but went down with an awkward landing.
SPORTS
AOL Corp

Dutch TV reporter who was dragged away during live Olympic segment: 'We followed their orders'

ZHANGJIAKOU — Two words no journalist wants to hear in connection with their name are “dragged away,” and yet that’s exactly what happened to Dutch broadcaster Sjoerd den Daas. Chinese authorities hauled Den Daas, who was in the middle of a live broadcast at the Opening Ceremony for Dutch station NOS, away from the camera and shut down filming operations on live TV.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Belle Brockhoff
Reuters

International rescue on standby at the Beijing Games

ZHANGJIAKOU, China, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Veteran skier Richard Wyne spends almost every day out on the snow at the Beijing Games but he is not here as an athlete or a coach. Instead, Wyne leads a small group of expert rescuers who are on the frontlines keeping Olympians safe on the slopes.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Knock on the door: Covid stalks athletes at Beijing Olympics

For athletes at the Beijing Winter Olympics, testing positive for Covid is one of their worst nightmares, and it can begin with a knock on the door in the middle of the night. It is unclear how many of the nearly 3,000 athletes in Beijing have tested positive, but there have been 429 Covid cases in the "closed loop" bubble in which the competitors and about 65,000 others are cocooned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stretcher#Off Course#Beijing#Zhangjiakou#Australian#American
wkzo.com

Olympics-Biathlon-Heartbroken Tandrevold heads home after finish line collapse

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (Reuters) – Norwegian biathlete Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold is leaving the Beijing Olympics as a precautionary measure following her late collapse in Sunday’s pursuit race, where she ran out of gas late in the event before crashing to the ground at the finish line. Tandrevold looked set...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Snowboarding
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Alpine skiing-Goggia ignores injured knee during training run

YANQING, China, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Defending Olympic downhill champion Sofia Goggia said she didn't even think about her injured knee during Monday's final training run where she posted the fourth fastest time. The Italian, who suffered a cruciate knee ligament injury after falling badly in a Jan. 23 World...
SPORTS
Reuters

Biathlon-"I've spoiled everything," says exhausted Tandrevold

ZHANGJIAKOU, China, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The gruelling nature of cross-country skiing was laid bare on Sunday when Norway's Ingrid Tandrevold, on the verge of winning a medal in the women's 10km biathlon, hit the wall, plummeted back through the field and collapsed on the finish line. Fellow Norwegian Marte...
SPORTS
Reuters

Freestyle skiing-China dominates men's aerials qualifiers

ZHANGJIAKOU, China, Feb 15 (Reuters) - China took the top two spots in the men's freeski aerials qualifying session on Tuesday with Pycheongchang 2018 gold medallist Oleksandr Abramenko of Ukraine also reaching the final. Veteran skiers Qi Guangpu and Jia Zongyang, who teamed up to take silver in the mixed...
WORLD
Reuters

Alpine skiing-Women's downhill pushed back by 30 mins due to wind

YANQING, China, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The start of the Beijing Olympics women's downhill race will be delayed by 30 minutes due to high winds, officials said. The race is now set kick off at 11:30 a.m. local time (0330 GMT) on Tuesday, organisers said. Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; editing...
SPORTS
Reuters

Nordic combined-Norway's Riiber named in large hill start list

ZHANGJIAKOU, China, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Norway's Jarl Magnus Riiber has been named on the start list for Tuesday's Nordic combined large hill/10km competition at the Beijing Olympics. The world number two was put in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 on arrival in China, with his team reporting on...
SPORTS
Reuters

Alpine skiing-Goggia aims for repeat in downhill

YANQING, China, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Italy's Sofia Goggia is aiming to become only the second woman to win back-to-back Olympic golds in women's downhill in Tuesday's race on "The Rock" after a hurried return from injury. No woman has successfully defended their crown in downhill since Germany's Katja Seizinger...
SPORTS
Reuters

Reuters

313K+
Followers
282K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy