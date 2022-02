Countless little boys have dreamed of growing up to be “just like dad,” only to move out of that phase and seek to become their own man. Trey Lloyd became both. Growing up, Lloyd witnessed firsthand the life of a basketball coach, because that’s the life his father Tarl lived. In time, he chose that profession as his own. Now he’s living his dream, not as a carbon copy of his pops but as his own man, with his own unique coaching style.

WACO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO