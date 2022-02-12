ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas PD: Barking Dog Complaints End With Victim’s ‘Dying Declaration’ That Neighbor Shot Him

By CBSDFW.com Staff
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eQE9W_0eCMco4R00

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Investigators with the Dallas Police Department say a man’s last words before dying led them to his alleged killer.

Officers were called to the the Executive Inn Motel, in the 12000 block of East Northwest Highway, late in the evening on February 10 on a report of a shooting.

Once at the motel, police found a 44-year-old man who had been shot at least one time.

The man, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital but died from his injuries, but before taking his last breath he told officers that he had been shot by his neighbor.

Police identified the suspect as 41-year-old Brandon Martin and learned that he had run away from the hotel after the shooting.

Officers were ale to quickly locate and arrest him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q0kwo_0eCMco4R00

Brandon Martin (Dallas County Jail)

According to detectives, the victim and Martin had been having an on-going dispute over noise complaints about the victim’s barking dog.

Martin has been charged with murder.

His bond is set at $500,000.

Anointed One
3d ago

Throw away the keys on him, because this is so petty. And personally I'm sick of EMOTIONAL MEN.

Proud Black Woman
2d ago

Race isn't the problem. There are just so many selfish people in the world.

