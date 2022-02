The Detroit Pistons were expecting to be one of the most active teams at the trade deadline, but ultimately opted against making any major moves. With pieces such as Jerami Grant supposedly available ahead of the Feb. 10 deadline, the Pistons had a flurry of interest in their winger. One of the teams the Pistons were rumored to be in discussions with was the Dallas Mavericks, from whom Detroit was targeting point guard Jalen Brunson. The Mavs, clearly unwilling to part with Brunson, responded with a wildly unrealistic asking price, another way of saying “there’s not a chance we’re dealing him,” via SI.com.

