ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

40 bus drivers needed to fill Fresno’s vacancies

By Dom McAndrew
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AV1vS_0eCMbSdY00

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno needs more bus drivers for the Fresno Area Express.

The FAX service needs to fill 40 vacancies and the job pays $22.98 an hour (and $20.89 per hour during training).

“So it does require a commercial license but it’s not a requirement to apply the minimum qualifications to apply to be a bus operator are a high school diploma or equivalent GED, three years of driving experience with a valid license and then two years of customer service experience,” said Fresno’s director of transportation Joe Vargas.

Vargas says there has been a decrease in eligible applicants over the past two years. To apply to be a Fresno bus driver, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

It’s illegal to play this game near a Fresno school

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Poker tournaments are not allowed to be played in any public place within 300 feet of any Fresno school, according to the city’s municipal code. The law does not specifically cite poker as the game that cannot be played, but any game based on gambling. No person shall play, participate in, or bet for or against any game not mentioned in Section 330 or 330a of the Penal Code […]
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Sports
City
Fresno, CA
Fresno, CA
Traffic
Local
California Sports
Local
California Traffic
YourCentralValley.com

6 drivers arrested for DUI in Clovis over Super Bowl weekend

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Six drivers were arrested over Super Bowl weekend for DUI in the city of Clovis, according to the Clovis Police Department.  Officers say three people were arrested on Sunday alone. The DUI saturation detail was paid for by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, police said. The department […]
YourCentralValley.com

Ground broken on new trail between Fresno and Clovis

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After years of planning, Fresno city officials broke ground Friday on the Midtown Trail. The seven-mile pedestrian and bike trail is set to connect the Fresno Area Express hub at Manchester Center with Clovis’ Old Town Trail, at the intersection of Shields and Clovis avenues. “When we have the opportunity to […]
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Driver#Ksee Kgpe Rrb#The Fresno Area Express#Ged
YourCentralValley.com

Proposed bill would ban the word ‘squaw’ in naming places in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new bill being proposed in Sacramento would ban the use of the word “squaw” for naming places and geographical features in California by 2024. The proposal was introduced by Assemblymembers James C. Ramos (D-Highland) and Cristina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens). Ramos is the first California Native American elected to the state, […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno’s 144th Fighter Wing protects skies above Super Bowl

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The skies above Super Bowl LVI were safe Sunday thanks to tactical fighter aircraft based in Fresno.  The Fresno Air National Guard base is home to the 144th Fighter Wing of the California Air National Guard. They enforced the ‘no-fly zone’ surrounding the SoFi stadium in Los Angeles during the […]
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Sports
YourCentralValley.com

Man hospitalized after shooting in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was hospitalized after a shooting broke on Monday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department. Just before 5:00 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Jensen and Walnut avenues after the department’s ShotSpotter system detected shots had been fired from a gun nearby. When officers arrived, they […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Local restaurants struggle to keep up with Valentine’s Day labor shortage

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Valentine’s Day is one of the busiest days for restaurants but local restaurants are having to cut back reservations due to a labor shortage. “Valentine’s Day traditionally is one of our main days for restaurants along with Mother’s Day,” said California Restaurant Association- Fresno Chapter President Raul Gutierrez Jr. Every year […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy