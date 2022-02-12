40 bus drivers needed to fill Fresno’s vacancies

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno needs more bus drivers for the Fresno Area Express.

The FAX service needs to fill 40 vacancies and the job pays $22.98 an hour (and $20.89 per hour during training).

“So it does require a commercial license but it’s not a requirement to apply the minimum qualifications to apply to be a bus operator are a high school diploma or equivalent GED, three years of driving experience with a valid license and then two years of customer service experience,” said Fresno’s director of transportation Joe Vargas.

Vargas says there has been a decrease in eligible applicants over the past two years. To apply to be a Fresno bus driver, click here .

