Gentleman Farmer introduces 7 sustainable products for men. When Maude Burns moved to upstate New York to be with her husband, she brought a suitcase full of beauty products. He, on the other hand, had used bar soap all his life for face, hair, and body. When she arrived, he realized the shower shelf had more to offer when it came to grooming, but there weren’t any products that spoke to him, a modern guy with straightforward taste.

