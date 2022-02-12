ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

Troy Police, Mohawk Hudson Humane Society looking to identify abandoned puppy’s abuser

By Conall Smith
 3 days ago

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Traumatized and abused, Deniro the Rottweiler was found crying for help when a Good Samaritan traced the cries back to a box in the cold. They then took the puppy to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society where they say the pup had a slack jaw, discolored and hanging tongue, along with dry blood caked to its coat. Deniro was found on February 7.

As of Friday, the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society tells News10, “Deniro was in surgery for over four hours today and we are all pulling for him. We need to bring this abuser or abusers to justice because their violent actions are a danger to all members of our community, animals and people alike.” The Humane Society says this is the first of what could be many surgeries for Deniro.

According to the Troy Police Department, “our Detectives are working with Mohawk Humane to track down all the available leads…We are hoping that by Mohawk Humane Society sharing pictures of this poor puppy that a community member may recognize him, potentially leading us toward the dog’s original owner. From there the investigation will continue to determine how Deniro was injured.”

Mohawk Hudson and Troy PD are calling on anyone who lives near the RPI campus, including Congress Street to check their surveillance footage between the evening of Sunday February 6 and Monday February 7 at 1:00 p.m.

