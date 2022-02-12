NeuBase: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Investors should welcome the subdued growth rates projected for corporate earnings in the current and subsequent quarters. That’s not our instinct, of course, since at first glance the sharply declining earnings growth rate seems alarming. Facebook’s parent Meta Platforms (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report reported disappointing earnings and future growth prospects, and its stock plunged more than 26%. Before that, Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. Report earnings fell short of Wall Street expectations, and its stock plunged 22%.

