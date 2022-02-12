The Best Early President’s Day Sales on Furniture, Mattresses, Tech, Fashion and More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.

President’s Day marks George Washington’s birthday — and in true American fashion, it’s also become a retail holiday. Mattresses, furniture, home appliances and tech are among the top categories for President’s Day 2022 sales, and many deals have already kicked off at Home Depot , Lowe’s , Macy’s , Amazon , Overstock.com and other online and brick-and-mortar retailers.

In addition to ongoing savings for Valentine’s Day and Apple deals on Amazon , we’ve rounded up the best President’s Day sales that have already kicked off well before Feb. 21. There’s something for every type of deal hunter, from designer discounts at Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus and Net-A-Porter to slashed prices on home goods, major appliances and decor for those looking to refresh their abode for spring.

Best President’s Day Sales at Major Retailers

Amazon Expect ongoing daily deals on the e-comm giant’s own smart devices as well as TVs, headphones, tech gadgets and other products

Bed Bath and Beyond From Feb. 15 to 21, save up to 70% off select clearance items and get a $50 credit when you spend $200

Best Buy Ongoing deals include up to $800 off big-screen TVs, up to $300 off select Windows laptops and other discounts on electronics, vacuums, home appliances and tech accessories

BuyBuyBaby From Feb. 17 to 21, save 15 to 75% off select clothing, strollers, car seats, furniture and more

Lowe’s Save across all departments, including outdoor furniture, tools, hardware and more

Home Depot Save up to 25% off organization; up to 30% off furniture, mattresses and decor; up to 40% off bath; and more savings on major appliances

Macy’s Through Feb. 14, save up to 65% off fine jewelry, clothing, kitchen appliances, furnishings and more

Target Expect deals on home furnishings, decor, vacuums, appliances and more

Walmart Save on TVs, tech, home furniture, appliances, decor and more items

Best President’s Day Sales on Furniture, Home Goods, Decor and Appliances

AllModern Save on select furnishings, home decor, lighting, rugs and more

Artifact Uprising From Feb. 18 to 22, take 15%t off custom photo gifts with code EXTRA15 (excludes design services, gift cards and bundles)

Bed Bath and Beyond From Feb. 15 to 21, save up to 70% off select clearance items and get a $50 credit when you spend $200

Best Buy Ongoing deals include up to $800 off big-screen TVs, up to $300 off select Windows laptops and other discounts on electronics, vacuums, home appliances and tech accessories

By Rosie Jane From Feb. 18 to 21, take 30% off all By Rosie Jane candles

Cloud Paper Feb. 18 to 22, take 10% off with code PRESIDENT

Corkcicle Take up to 50% off select tumblers, canteens, coolers and accessories

Design Within Reach Save up to 60% off clearance furniture and decor, plus save 15% off dining tables and chairs (including Knoll) through Feb. 22

Floyd From Feb. 8 to 28, take 15% off sitewide with code VOTEFLOYD

Gray Malin Ending Feb. 23, save up to 30% off prints, pillows and more with code FRIENDS

Home Depot Save up to 25% off organization; up to 30% off furniture, mattresses and decor; up to 40% off bath; and more savings on major appliances

iRobot Save up to $350 off select Roomba robot vacuum and mop bundles

Lowe’s Save across all departments, including outdoor furniture, tools, hardware and more

Macy’s Save up to 65% off off across clothing, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home, kitchen and bed and bath

Molekule Feb. 21 only, take 20% off the Air Mini and Air Pro air purifiers

Overstock.com Save up to 70% off thousands of items across furnishings, bed and bath, patio and garden, lighting and many other categories

Roborock Save $50 off the new Roborock Dyad ($400 through Feb. 16), $140 off the Roborock E4 ($240 through Feb. 28), $90 off the Roborock S5 ($460 through Feb. 13) and $290 off the Roborock S6 MaxV ($460 through Feb. 28) during the robot vacuum brand’s sale on Amazon when you clip the coupons on the product pages

Rugs.com From Feb. 9 to 23, take up to 80% off select rugs

Society6 Take up to 40% off on art, decor and more

Sur La Table Save up to 50% off All-Clad, Breville, Le Creuset, Vitamix and more cookware and kitchen appliance brands

Target Save on select home furnishings, decor, vacuums, appliances, clothing, footwear, toys and more

Thrive Market Save 40% off your first order and get a free gift when you sign up for an annual membership

Wayfair Save on furnishings, decor, rugs, lighting and more

Williams-Sonoma Take 30% off select kitchen appliances and electronics

Best President’s Day Sales on Mattresses

Allswell Take 20% off sitewide with code PREZ20

Amerisleep Ending Feb. 21, take $300 off any mattress with code AS300

Avocado Save up to $800 off mattresses with code SAVE10

Bear Take 25% off sitewide and get up to $325 worth of free accessories

Beautyrest Get two free Absolute Relaxation pillows (valued at over $300) with any mattress purchase

Casper Save up to 40% off mattresses and up to 50% off bedding and other sleep accessories

The Company Store Take 20% off during the brand’s semi-annual sale, plus save an extra 15% off select blankets, quilts and sheets with code FRESH22

Coyuchi Buy two or more items and get 15% off plus free gifts

Eight Sleep Save up to $150 off the Pod

Ettitude Save up to 50% off last call bedding and more

Helix Save $100 off any mattress with code PRESDAY100, $150 off orders of $1,250 and up with code PRESDAY150, or $200 off orders of $1,750 and up with code PRESDAY200; plus get two free Dream Pillows

Leesa Save up to $500 off mattresses and get a free organic sheet set

Nectar Save $100 off select mattresses and get nearly $400 worth of free sleep accessories with every mattress purchase

Parachute Save up to 40% off select last chance bedding and mattresses

Purple Save up to $700 off select mattresses and sleep systems

Serta Ending Feb. 28, save $200 off the Serta Arctic mattress

Tempur-Pedic Save up to $500 off select mattress sets

Vaya Take $300 off any mattress with code VAYA300

Zoma Take $150 off all mattresses

Best President’s Day Sales on Clothing, Footwear, Jewelry and Accessories

Adidas Save up to 40% off shoes, clothing, and accessories

Aerosoles Save up to 70% off footwear during the winter clearance sale

Athleta Save up to 50% off select sale items

Backcountry Save up to 50% off select outdoor apparel, accessories, gear and more

Bergdorf Goodman Take up to 75% off designers such as Saint Laurent, Givenchy, Brunello Cucinelli, Jil Sander, Chloe, Agnona, and others

Bloomingdale’s Save up to 70% off Moncler, Calvin Klein, Tumi, Alice + Olivia, Aqua, Jonathan Simkhai and more designers

Columbia Save up to 50% off clothing, footwear, accessories and outdoors gear

DSW Take up to 70% off clearance styles from Franco Sarto, Dolce Vita, Crown Vintage and more; plus save 25% off Vans, Steve Madden, Jessica Simpson and other brands with code THEALIST

Edify Feb. 21 to March 8, the conscious online marketplace will donate five percent of sales to nonprofit organization Angela House

FWRD Save on select designer labels

Gap Take an extra 50% off sale items with code MORE and an extra 10% off full-priced styles with code ADDON

Glasses USA Get 60% off select optical frames and sunglasses, plus free shipping

Girlfriend Take up to 30% off select styles and bundles

Graf Lantz From Feb. 12 to 19, take 30% off select items and 40% off

Lensabl Ending Feb. 28, take 20% off progressive lenses with PROG20; 15% off contact lenses, frames and non-progressive lenses with code SEE15; and 15% off Lensabl+ vision pans with code PLUS15

LensDirect From Feb. 19 to 25, save 20% off contacts and get free shipping over $49 with code PRES20 or 40% off eyewear, sunglasses and lens replacements plus free shipping with code PRES40

Lucky Brand Buy one denim or tees and get 50% off; plus, take 30% off denim

Macy’s Save up to 65% off fine jewelry, clothing, kitchen appliances, furnishings and more

M.M.LaFleur Take up to 80% off select styles

Neiman Marcus Save up to to 40% off designer sale items from Jimmy Choo, Kenzo, Alexander McQueen, Re/Done, and others

Net-A-Porter Save an extra 20% off sale items for a total of up to 70% off

Nike Save up to 40% off sale items

Nordstrom Save up to 60% off labels such as A.L.C., Acne Studios, Balmain, Balenciaga, Tory Burch, Nike, Isabel Marant, Stella McCartney, BP., Free People and more.

Saks Fifth Avenue Save up to 75% off designer sale items including Coach, Cult Gaia, Farm Rio, Salvatore Ferragamo, Tory Burch and others

Shopbop Enjoy up to 60% off designer brands including By Far, Preen by Thornton Bregazzi, Staud, Ulla Johnson and more

Who What Wear Collection Take 10% off all sale items

The Best President’s Day Luggage and Travel Gear Sales

Bric’s Save up to 70% off select items

Calpak From Feb. 15 to 21, take up to 55% off select products, including the Jen Atkin collection

Monos From Feb. 18 to 21, take 25% off sitewide with the code PRESIDENT2022

Samsonite Take 20% off sitewide

Zero Halliburton Save on select luggage

The Best President’s Day Beauty Sales

Blumercury From Feb. 19 to 21, BlueRewards members 15% off when you spend $150 or more with code FAB15; excludes spa services, gift cards and select products and exclusive sets. Sign up for BlueRewards for free here

Dermstore Save up to 75% off

Sephora Save on cosmetics, skincare, haircare, beauty tools and more from Huda Beauty, Sephora Collection, Fenty Beauty, NARS, Rare Beauty and other brands

Ulta Save on makeup, skincare, haircare, beauty tools and more from KVD Beauty, Estée Lauder, Morphe, L’Oréal, It Cosmetics and other labels

The Best President’s Day Tech Sales

Amazon Expect ongoing daily deals on the e-comm giant’s own smart devices (including the Fire HD tablets, Blink cameras and more) as well as TVs, headphones, tech gadgets and other products

Best Buy Enjoy savings on TVs, laptops, headphones, gaming consoles, computers and many other electronics

Dell Take up to $950 off gaming PCs, desktops and accessories

B&H Photo Video Save on tablets, computer monitors, cameras, lenses, card readers, microphones, headphones, tech accessories and more

HP Save up to 52% off select laptops, desktop computers, printers and other home and business electronics and tech accessories

Portal Save up to $100 select video calling devices

Samsung Save up to $3,500 on select Neo QLED TVs, get up to $200 Samsung Credit on select smartphone pre-orders and get free Galaxy Buds2 with select certified re-newed smartphones

Therabody Save up to $300 off the RecoveryAir

The Best President’s Day Deals on Meal Delivery Services and Food

Bean Box From Feb. 18 to 21, get a free winter coffee sampler with your first month’s delivery when you purchase a subscription with code PRESIDENT

BistroMD Get 25% off and free shipping your first week

EveryPlate Use code EPPRESIDENTS22 for $1.79 per meal and 20% off two more boxes

Factor Get $120 off your first five boxes with code FACTORPRESIDENTSDAY22

Green Chef Save $130 and get free shipping with code GCPRESIDENTS22

HelloFresh Get 16 free meals and free shipping with code HFPRESIDENTS22

Click here to read the full article.