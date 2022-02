Farmworkers face many potential hazards during the course of their workday, and one of them is exposure to pesticides that may be harmful to their health. To protect agricultural workers from the potential short-term and long-term effects of pesticide exposure, the Environmental Protection Agency implemented a Worker Protection Standard to mitigate those dangers. Among the EPA requirements is a medical evaluation and fit testing for any farmworker who handles pesticides that require respirator use.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO