3. Use limewash as an accent.

Celebs truly couldn't stop out-doing each other on Valentine's Day this year, but Offset's surprise for Cardi B might be the most extra of them all. Cardi shared a series of photos of her insanely romantic day, which started with her walking onto a bed of rose petals sprinkled all over the entrance to her house, plus a bunch of bouquets, PLUS three giant floral archways in her living room surrounded by candles. And if that wasn't enough, the petals then led outside to the backyard, where a giant heart-shaped rose sculpture awaited her next to the swimming pool, which was entirely filled with rose petals.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 HOUR AGO