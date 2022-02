Yesterday afternoon, the Sixers officially announced that newly acquired superstar point guard James Harden will remain out until after the NBA All-Star break. It’s unfortunate for folks who have already purchased tickets to tonight’s game at the Wells Fargo Center against the Boston Celtics, and it’s unfortunate for the Sixers’ odds in their final two games before the all-star break in which they face the aforementioned Celtics (the hottest team in basketball right now), and the Milwaukee Bucks (the defending NBA champions). Dropping two games won’t do all that much to hurt the Sixers’ standing in a packed Eastern Conference playoff picture, but is there real reason to be concerned about Harden’s delayed debut in Philly?

NBA ・ 3 HOURS AGO