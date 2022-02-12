Marvel's Defenders Franchise to Leave Netflix as Disney Regains Rights to the Projects

Fueling speculation that Disney+ may be mulling a content expansion beyond family fare, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has acknowledged that the forthcoming series featuring Moon Knight has a harder edge. The upcoming Disney+ MCU series stars Oscar Isaac as the vigilante. Moon Knight streams on Disney+ from March 30. “He’s brutal,” Feige tells the online movie magazine Empire. “It’s been fun to work with Disney+ and see the boundaries shifting on what we’re able to do. There are moments [in the series] when Moon Knight is wailing on another character, and it is loud and brutal, and the knee-jerk reaction is, ‘We’re gonna pull back on this, right?’ No. We’re not pulling back. There’s a tonal shift. This is a different thing. This is Moon Knight.” The Empire Moon Knight covers underline that point. The character’s knuckles and tips of his weapons have dark red blood streaks. More from Deadline'Death On The Nile' Charting $12.8M, 'Marry Me' $8M In Valentine's Day Weekend Where Hollywood Pines For Female Auds - Sunday Box OfficeDisney Preps Plans For Netflix's 'Daredevil', 'Jessica Jones', 'Luke Cage' & Co. As It Is Set To Regain Control Of Marvel Series'Beauty And the Beast' Prequel Series Not Going Forward At Disney+ For Now

