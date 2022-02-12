ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell Wilson: ‘Hope and goal’ is to stick with Seahawks

 3 days ago

Quarterback Russell Wilson projected a rosier outlook about his future with the Seattle Seahawks on Friday than he did at this time last year.

Wilson reiterated in an interview with Chris Russo’s “Mad Dog Sports Radio” that he aims to be back with the Seahawks in 2022 and beyond.

“I’ve been fortunate to be able to play 10 amazing years in Seattle,” Wilson said. “My hope and goal is to be back there and keep winning there. That’s the vision, that’s the goal. That’s always been it. It’s never really been anything different.”

After Wilson’s Seahawks lost in the wild-card round in last year’s postseason, Wilson spent part of February 2021 publicly asking Seattle to find him more offensive line help. Wilson’s agent then told ESPN that Wilson had not asked for a trade, but that the Super Bowl-winning quarterback would waive his no-trade clause to go to the Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders.

The quarterback landscape has changed since then, with the Cowboys locking up Dak Prescott long-term and the Bears drafting Justin Fields, and Wilson’s stock took a hit in 2021. He missed games due to injury for the first time and missed the playoffs with a losing record altogether, all career firsts.

In 14 games, Wilson threw for 3,113 passing yards, 25 touchdowns and six interceptions with a 64.8 completion percentage.

Near the end of the season, Wilson told reporters that he hoped he wasn’t nearing his last game as a Seahawk and said he planned to win more Super Bowls with the franchise.

“I want to win three more Super Bowls,” Wilson told Russo on Friday. “That’s my focus, is to get back and win again and for us to overcome all the obstacles. There’s nothing more fun than that.”

–Field Level Media

