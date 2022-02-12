Great Falls High, CMR swimmers start strong at state meet

The Great Falls High and C.M. Russell High swimming teams kicked off the 2022 State Swim Meet with a plethora of strong performances Friday, putting three out of the four squads likely in contention for some hardware.

Friday’s preliminaries set the stage for championship races at the Great Falls High Pool on Saturday, with the top six performers advancing to the finals. Places 7-12 can still earn team points in the “B” finals, which also take place Saturday.

The Bison girls placed in the top six in eight individual events on top of team wins in the 200 medley, 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays.

GFH junior Julia TenNapel earned Friday’s top preliminary time in the 100 breaststroke with a mark of 1:08.23, over three seconds better than her seed time entering the meet. TenNapel also snagged second in the 200 IM at 2:16.18.

Sophomore Isabella Pachek also took a pair of top-six finishes into championship Saturday, taking second in the 100-yard freestyle (54.12) and fourth in the 100 backstroke.

Freshman Grace Woldtvedt was fourth in a pair of events for Great Falls High, earning spots in the finals in the 50- and 200-yard freestyles.

Emma Guter and Ava Pachek were sixth in the 100 back and 200 IM, respectively, for the Bison, with the latter also earning a spot in the “B” finals Saturday with a seventh-place showing in the 100 butterfly.

The Great Falls High boys were powered by the trio of Ben Woldtvedt, Scott Anderson and Chris Long. The senior Woldtvedt helped lead the Bison to six top-six finishes, with Woldtvedt taking gold in the 100 butterfly (52.51) and 100 freestyle (48.01).

The sophomore Anderson topped the field in the 50 free (22.66) and was runner-up in the 100 freestyle (50.54), while the junior Long was fifth in both the 200 and 500-yard freestyle events. Great Falls High also was second as a squad in the 400 freestyle relay and fifth in the 200 medley relay.

The CMR girls placed seven in the top six in individual races while also taking second in the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays, respectively, and fourth in the 200 freestyle relay.

Junior Taylor Kolsch was second in the 100 backstroke (58.21) and fifth in the 50 freestyle, while freshman Georgia Hatzenbeller in the 100 butterfly (58.82) and third in the 100 breaststroke. Kaitlyn Thomas earned second in the prelims in the 200 freestyle, while Melody Lake was fifth in the 100 breast and Paige LePard sixth in the 100 freestyle.

The Rustler boys took a pair of top six finishes into Saturday, with Kyle Carroll advancing to the finals in the 200 free and Brandon Crane in the 50 freestyle.

See full results from the Montana High School Association here.

The final day of the State Swim Meet begins at 11 a.m. Saturday at Great Falls High.