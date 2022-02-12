Woman, 3 Children Injured When Car Hits Parked Fire Department Vehicle In Chatham

CHICAGO (CBS) — One adult and three children were rushed to the hospital Friday evening after a car hit a Fire Department vehicle in the Chatham community.

The Fire Department said the car hit the parked CFD vehicle at 79th Street and Michigan Avenue at 6:56 p.m.

Three children were taken to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition, while a woman was taken to the U of C Medical Center in fair condition, the CFD said.

Further details were not immediately available.