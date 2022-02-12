ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Woman, 3 Children Injured When Car Hits Parked Fire Department Vehicle In Chatham

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fg9j8_0eCMYgvx00

CHICAGO (CBS) — One adult and three children were rushed to the hospital Friday evening after a car hit a Fire Department vehicle in the Chatham community.

The Fire Department said the car hit the parked CFD vehicle at 79th Street and Michigan Avenue at 6:56 p.m.

Three children were taken to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition, while a woman was taken to the U of C Medical Center in fair condition, the CFD said.

Further details were not immediately available.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

House Undergoing Renovations Catches Fire In Brainerd

CHICAGO (CBS)– A fire broke out at a house in the Brainerd neighborhood Tuesday morning. Firefighters were called to the house, located at 9123 S. Halsted St. just after 6 a.m. The Chicago Fire Department said the fire caused the roof to cave in on the house that was undergoing renovations. No one was in the house at the time of the fire.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Car Crashes Into House In Hyde Park

CHICAGO (CBS)– A vehicle lost control and crashed into a building in Hyde Park. The SUV hit the side of a house at 53rd Street and Greenwood Avenue around 1:30 a.m. “There was loud crash, the wall of my building shakes and when I came down I saw this car” Homeowner Boris Epel told CBS 2. The Chicago Fire Department said one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition. This is a developing story.   
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

All 7 Chicago Firefighters Released From Hospital After Being Injured Battling Roseland House Fire

CHICAGO (CBS) — All seven firefighters who were injured while battling a house fire in Roseland Saturday have been released from the hospital. The fire broke out around 3 p.m. near 112th and Princeton. Three of the firefighters were in the house and four were on the porch when a flashover occurred. Those in the house were able to escape, but the four outside were blown off the porch. The fire department originally issued a tweet stating “CFD has had a Mayday response.” It took a crew of 100 to put out the fire. The woman who lived in the home was not there when it happened.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

7 Chicago Firefighters Injured While Battling Roseland Fire

CHICAGO (CBS) — Seven Chicago firefighters were injured while responding Saturday afternoon to a fire in the city’s Roseland neighborhood. The fire happened near 112th Street and Princeton Avenue around 3:15 p.m., officials said. The Chicago Fire Department issued a tweet stating, “CFD has had a MAYDAY response at 112th and Princeton. There have been transports. Will update here as soon as possible.” CFD later provided an update saying seven firefighters were transported to local hospitals, but none suffered life-threatening injuries. It took 100 firefighters to get the fire out. While those injured are expected to recover, the woman who lived in the home said...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chatham, IL
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Chicago, IL
Accidents
CBS Chicago

Chicago Police Searching For Hit-And-Run Driver In Crash That Injured 4 Young Children

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are still looking for the driver of a vehicle they say ran a red light at the intersection of 79th and Yates in South Chicago, hitting an SUV and leaving four children injured — two critically. A gas station employee who was working across the street when it happened said he heard a big sound and immediately turned to their surveillance camera system to rewatch what had happened. He said what he saw was shocking. Surveillance footage shows the moments leading up to the hit-and-run crash that police say sent four children to the hospital Saturday night. Around...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

14-Year-Old Charged In Armour Square Carjacking

CHICAGO (CBS)– A teen has been charged in a carjacking that took place in Armour Square on Monday. Police said a 14-year-old boy is now facing one felony count of aggravated vehicle hijacking. Police said the teen was identified as one of the offender who took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 53-year-old man in the 400 block of West 31st Street. The teen was found inside the stolen vehicle and was taken into custody.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Lakeview Family Left Feeling Violated And Vulnerable After Burglars Ransack Home And Take Cash, Heirlooms

CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s a complete violation – thieves breaking into your home and walking around as if they own it, touching everything in sight. That sense of having one’s space invaded is something a Lakeview couple and their kids have been coping with after they were burglarized this week. As CBS 2’s Marie Saavedra reported Monday night, the burglary has changed the family’s perspective dramatically. The Albert family lives close to the Belmont Avenue Red, Brown, and Purple Line station. They value living in the city, and they wanted to raise their kids there. But instead, their kids were there when...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

St. Ferdinand Makes Donation To St. Bartholomew Family After House Fire In Old Irving Park

CHICAGO (CBS)– A school community is stepping up to help their neighbors at another Northwest Side Catholic school after a fire destroyed everything they owned. Monday morning, the student council from St. Ferdinand donated items they collected from students to help the family of St. Bartholomew students who lost their home in a fire. St. Bart’s highlighted the act of kindness during it’s “Motivation Monday” assembly and wanted the family to know how many people are here to help. The family is still looking for a place to live after losing everything in the Old Irving Park fire. A faulty furnace was to blame for the January fire. “The fire almost destroyed everything, everything is frozen so we can pick up nothing,” one fire victim said. “We are with nothing.” A GoFundMe page was set up for the family and has already raised more than $65,000. “We are all here for you not just at St. Bart’s the whole entire Catholic schools community is here to support you,” a school official said.  
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Avenue#The Fire Department#Cfd#C Medical Center
CBS Chicago

Metra UP-NW Service Resumes After Pedestrian Falls On Tracks In Park Ridge, But Avoids Getting Hit By Train

CHICAGO (CBS)– Metra Union Pacific Northwest trains are running again, after a pedestrian fell on the tracks in Park Ridge, but avoided being hit by an approaching train Monday morning. Park Ridge police said, around 7 a.m., a pedestrian dropped something while on the platform at the Dee Road station, and accidentally fell onto the tracks as a Metra train was approaching. The pedestrian was able to get off the tracks as the train was entering the station, and was not struck by the train. He was checked for injuries, but refused medical attention, according to police. Inbound and outbound Metra Union Pacific Northwest trains were halted for more than an hour after the incident, but have resumed service.
PARK RIDGE, IL
CBS Chicago

Waukegan Police Release Images Of Man Who Shot Dollar Store Employee In The Face

CHICAGO (CBS) — A dollar store employee is in the hospital after police say he was shot by a suspected shoplifter, and investigators are asking for help identifying the shooter. Waukegan police said as the gunman was leaving the store on Feb. 4, he and the victim got into an argument. That’s when the suspect shot the employee in the face. Police have released surveillance images of the gunman. If you recognize him, you’re asked to call Waukegan Police at (847) 360-9001.  
WAUKEGAN, IL
CBS Chicago

Toddler Found Wandering Alone In Englewood Reunited With Guardian

CHICAGO (CBS)– A toddler found wandering on the street in Englewood early Tuesday morning has been reunited with her guardian. Chicago police said a good Samaritan spotted the little girl all alone in the middle of the street, in the 600 block of West 71st Street. The man who found the girl put her in his car to stay warm while he called police. The girl was wearing pink pajamas and a pink coat. She’s 2 to 3 years old. She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition with no apparent injuries.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

2 Killed, 5 Injured In Weekend Shootings Across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were killed, and five others were wounded in weekend shootings in Chicago as of Sunday night. One of the victims is under the age of 18. A 45-year-old man was shot in an alley in Chicago Lawn Saturday evening. He was in the 5900 block of South Washtenaw around 6:40 p.m. when someone shot him in the back of the head, police said. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Area One detectives are investigating. In a second incident, a man was found shot in the head Saturday night in the city’s Marquette Park neighborhood, police said. Officers...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Car Catches Fire Following Crash In Hegewisch

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after a crash in Hegewisch early Saturday morning, according to authorities. Around 2:20 a.m., the man was driving a 2013 Chevy Impala southbound on Ave O when he struck a median causing the vehicle to catch fire. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The Major Accidents Unit is investigating.  
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

2 Children In Critical Condition After Being Thrown From Car In Hit-And-Run Crash

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 6-year-old girl and a 9-year-old girl are in critical condition after they were thrown from a car in a hit-and-run crash in the South Chicago neighborhood. Chicago police say the girls were in an SUV driven by a 26-year-old woman and heading eastbound on 79th Street around 7:30 Saturday night when they were struck by a white sedan heading north on Yates. The driver of the sedan drove through a red light and struck the passenger side of the SUV. Also in the vehicle were a 5-year-old girl and a 9-year-old girl, who sustained minor injuries. They were transported to Lurie Children’s Hospital in good condition. The 6-year-old and 9-year-old who were ejected to the car were transported to Comer Children’s hospital in critical condition. The driver of the white sedan fled northbound on Yates. The vehicle was later located in the 7700 block of South Oglesby just before 8 p.m., police said. No one is in custody. Major Accidents is investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police Say Gunman In Racine Wounded Five, Killed Himself

CHICAGO (CBS) — In Racine, Wisconsin, police say a man shot and wounded five people before shooting himself to death. It happened around 2 a.m. Sunday in downtown Racine. Officers responded to a call of shots fired and after a short foot chase, they spoke with the suspect for several minutes, but he turned the gun on himself. No officers fired weapons and the victims do not have life-threatening injuries. Investigators will say only that the shootings appear to have been related to a domestic dispute.
RACINE, WI
CBS Chicago

Three Charged With Stealing Catalytic Converters In Woodridge

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police in west suburban Lisle are trying to figure out if they cracked a team of catalytic converter thieves. That’s the part on your car that controls your emissions Now three people are charged with stealing catalytic converters in neighboring Woodridge. On Saturday, someone called police saying they spotted the suspects cutting a converter out of a car near Route 53 and 83rd in Woodridge. Police spotted their car headed north on Route 53 and tried to arrest them near Maple, but the driver took off. Eventually the thieves stopped near Odgen and took off running, but officers were able to make the arrests. Police found a catalytic converter, a reciprocating saw, and multiple saw blades in the car. Three people — 29-year-old Rashaad Pipes, 28-year-old Devonte Weekley, and 29-year-old Marquise Dye — are each charged with felony theft of essential motor vehicle parts. Charges are pending against a fourth suspect. Investigators think they also stole a catalytic converter in Lisle the day before.  
WOODRIDGE, IL
CBS Chicago

Desperate Donut Shop Seeks Help Filling Financial Hole For Expensive Pipe Repair

CHICAGO (CBS) — Closed since the beginning of the year, a desperate donut and popcorn maker is turning to his customers for help after getting hit with a massive bill. Poppin Dough, 1235 W. 95th Street in the Longwood Manor neighborhood has been closed since New Year’s Day because it cannot afford to pay to repair a broken pipe that is on city property. The shop has launched a Go Fund Me page to raise the money needed to fix the plumbing problem Co-owner Richard Gray, took to Facebook a day ago, to let his loyal customers know, why his shop has been...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Family Of Fallen CPD Officer Thomas Wortham IV Livid As Convict Gets New Fitness Trial Nearly 12 Years Later

CHICAGO (CBS) — More than a decade after the murder of Chicago Police Officer Thomas Wortham, a new trial is opening old wounds for Wortham’s family. CBS 2’s Jermont Terry caught up Monday with the officer’s sister outside court, following jury selection for the new fitness trial for one of the three people convicted. Let’s be clear – Marcus Floyd was convicted and is serving a life sentence for the murder of Thomas Wortham IV. So what Floyd is doing back in court Tuesday? Marcus Floyd (Credit: IDOC) Floyd’s attorney says his client was never fit to go to trial the first time –...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

4 Children Among 6 Injured In Lake Shore Drive Crash At Monroe Street

CHICAGO (CBS)– Six people injured in a late night crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive at Monroe Street. Chicago police said the crash took place just before 9:30 p.m. in the 100 block of South Lake Shore Drive when a driver turned, failed to yield to oncoming traffic and smashed into a car. Four children and two adults were taken to local hospital. Three of the children are in good condition and one child is in critical condition after being ejected from the vehicle. The driver is being issued traffic citations.  
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man Struck By CTA Train In The Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is seriously injured about being struck by a CTA train Friday night in the Loop. Police said around 11:40 p.m., the man fell onto the tracks and was struck by a CTA train that was traveling southbound.  The victim was transported by the CFD to Northwestern Hospital in serious condition with an injury to the right arm. No further information is available.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
60K+
Followers
22K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy