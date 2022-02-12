Gov. Wolf pitches $1.5B education budget at Upper Darby High School

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (KYW Newsradio) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is pushing for the state legislature to pass investments in education . He touted the plan Friday at Upper Darby High School, in one of the districts that could benefit from the budget plan.

That budget proposes more than $1.5 billion in basic education funding, and he argues the state has the money with a $3 billion surplus included in the proposal.

“There is a strong relationship between investing, especially at the state level, an education and financial success," said the Governor.

When asked how he can get the Republican-controlled legislature to cooperate, he simply said by making that point to them about the return on investment in education.

"In an election year, I understand that anyone who goes out in an election year is someone sensitive if he's going to be opposed by someone who's going to say 'You want to raise taxes.' We're not doing that," said Wolf.

"There will be a lot of conversations between now and the time we get there, but I’ve heard some very good things.“

Upper Darby is one of Pennsylvania’s underfunded school districts, where Superintendent Dr. Daniel McGarry says teachers are asked to do more with less.

“Often times, diverse, poor, minority school districts are left out of the conversation, and it means a lot that our elected officials in Upper Darby continue to fight for our children.“

Junior Khalid Doulat said his school could use some help, with overflow students being forced to use trailers with no temperature control set up behind the school as classrooms.

"It’s quite difficult because those trailers, they’re really small and really compact," said Doulat.

"They’re barely about as big as half of our hallways and stuff like that, and learning in those trailers is very, very stressful.”

Wolf said 500 school districts across Pennsylvania would benefit. Included in the budget is $300 million for Level Up to support Pennsylvania’s 100 most underfunded schools, and $200 million for special education.

"It's targeted toward those school districts that need it the most, but everyone will get more money," said Wolf.

“We have the money. We can do this."