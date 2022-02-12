ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MISSING: Davyd Davis, Of Berkeley, Last Seen On Chicago’s West Side

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
 3 days ago
CHICAGO (CBS) — Police in west suburban Berkeley were asking for help from the public Friday in finding a man who was last seen three days earlier on the West Side of Chicago.

Davyd Davis was last seen Tuesday in the 3600 block of West Fillmore Street in the West Side’s Homan Square community, Berkeley police said.

Davis is reported as a missing and endangered person, and police and his family are concerned the cold elements could become an issue.

Davyd Davis

Anyone who has seen Davis or knows his whereabouts is asked to call 911, and also to contact the Berkeley Police Department Investigations Unit at (708) 449-8224.

Robert Warren
3d ago

That’s a huge drug and gang area not a good place to be walking around

