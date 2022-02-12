ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muir Beach, CA

Body located near Muir Beach where man went missing

By Erica Pieschke
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gPoJH_0eCMY3mz00

MARIN, Calif. (KRON) – A body was removed from the beach below the Muir Beach Overlook on Friday, according to the Golden Gate NPS .

Officials with Marin County Fire and the Sonoma County Sheriff’s located and removed a man’s body.

Search efforts end for missing man near Muir Beach

The coroner’s office will release the identification of the man at a later time.

This comes three days after search and rescue crews suspended the search for a man who fell into the ocean in that area.

2 brought ashore at Muir Beach in Marin County; 1 still missing

The man and two of his cousins were swept into the ocean on Monday afternoon while they were fishing and hiking on the rocks below.

No other details have been released at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Muir Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
Marin County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Marin County, CA
City
Sonoma, CA
City
Muir Beach, CA
Marin County, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Team#Nexstar Media Inc
KRON4 News

Busy weekend for San Francisco police: 3 shootings, 2 injured

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco police had a busy weekend, responding to three separate shootings late Saturday and early Sunday, among other incidents.  In a tweet, San Francisco Police Department Investigations Commander Raj Vaswani stated that the first shooting was around 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the 400 block of Larkin Street in the Tenderloin.  […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

San Mateo police make arrest after random car shooting

SAN MATEO (KRON) – San Mateo police have arrested a person on suspicion of randomly shooting at a vehicle Monday. William Boulier, 38, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a firearm.  According to a news release, at 11:21 a.m. yesterday officers were dispatched to the area of South Norfolk Street and Kehoe Avenue after […]
SAN MATEO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy