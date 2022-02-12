Body located near Muir Beach where man went missing
MARIN, Calif. (KRON) – A body was removed from the beach below the Muir Beach Overlook on Friday, according to the Golden Gate NPS .
Officials with Marin County Fire and the Sonoma County Sheriff’s located and removed a man’s body.Search efforts end for missing man near Muir Beach
The coroner’s office will release the identification of the man at a later time.
This comes three days after search and rescue crews suspended the search for a man who fell into the ocean in that area.2 brought ashore at Muir Beach in Marin County; 1 still missing
The man and two of his cousins were swept into the ocean on Monday afternoon while they were fishing and hiking on the rocks below.
