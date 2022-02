PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico – No. 8 Arkansas split Friday’s doubleheader with a 4-0 victory over Memphis in the first game and an 8-0 loss to No. 7 Washington in the nightcap. The Arkansas offense endured a frustrating day, leaving at least one runner on the bases in six of seven innings to strand eight total. It wasn’t until the bottom of the seventh with one out and trailing 3-0 that the Razorbacks finally found the hit they’d been looking for when Taylor Ellsworth hit a bases loaded rocket into the left field corner to clear the bases and tie the game. Danielle Gibson looked to have the game-winning hit one batter later, but Memphis second baseman Alyssa Dean’s diving play helped send the game to extra innings.

