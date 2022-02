STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you’re planning on serving wings this Super Bowl Sunday during the big game, you might want to rethink your menu. Increased supply disruptions and food inflation have hit those spicy, crispy pieces of chicken hard, and costs for the prepared game-day staple have spiked over the past few weeks, pushing party spread costs 14% higher than they were in 2021.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO