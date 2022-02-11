ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn, MA

MIAA to remove mask requirement

By Mike Alongi
 3 days ago
The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) announced on Friday that to remain consistent with the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s mask-requirement update, beginning Feb. 28, its mask-wearing protocols will end.

“Moving forward as we navigate the winter Statewide Tournament, we will adhere to host school- and venue-specific restrictions,” the MIAA said. “Member schools will need to communicate with and respect the specific protocols set forth at the local level. Anyone who chooses to wear a mask may continue to do so.”

Lynn Jets hockey coach Brian Boisson was happy to hear the news.

“I think it’s great,” he said. “I’m sure it’s been a struggle league-wide for them.

Lynnfield High School football coach Pat Lamusta was also pleased with the MIAA’s decision.

“I’m not that surprised,” he said. “I think there are a lot of people on the sports side, whether they are officials, coaches, and players, that are ready — especially if they have been vaccinated or they have already had the virus. They are ready to get back to normal.”

Lamusta added that sports are more than just “X’s and O’s.” The coach added that wearing masks didn’t just have a physical effect but a social one as well.

He said that there is a massive social-emotional piece to what they do.

“For the players, the student-athletes, the coaches and just to be able to see more faces. It’ll be easier to communicate again, whether it’s in the weight room or whether you are out there actually coaching in a game or practice.”

Lamusta said that he feels it will also increase camaraderie among teams.

“When you can see your teammate’s faces, there is something special about that,” he said. “Obviously, breathing with the masks is tougher too. I think everyone has been eager to get back to normal. The question was just: when?”

