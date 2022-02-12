ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Plea hearing scheduled for Navy nuclear engineer in spy case

Times Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A plea hearing has been scheduled for a Navy...

www.timesdaily.com

Related
wglr.com

Plea hearing scheduled for man accused in 2020 jogger murder

MADISON, Wis. — A plea hearing is scheduled next week for Riley Berg, the man accused of killing a Navy veteran who was jogging along the side of a rural Dane County road two years ago. Berg’s trial has been delayed multiple times due to competency hearings and rescheduling....
MADISON, WI
NBC Chicago

Navy Engineer Pleads Guilty to Selling Submarine Secrets

A Navy nuclear engineer pleaded guilty Monday to trying to pass information about American nuclear-powered warships to someone he thought was a representative of a foreign government but who was actually an undercover FBI agent. Jonathan Toebbe, 43, pleaded guilty in federal court in Martinsburg, West Virginia, to a single...
MARTINSBURG, WV
WGN Radio

Former Navy Engineer pleads guilty to espionage

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — An Annapolis U.S. Navy engineer pled guilty this afternoon to federal espionage charges, Jonathan Toebbe was arrested in October. Toebbe has agreed to serve at least 151 to 210 months behind bars to sell U.S. Navy submarine propulsion intelligence to what he thought was a foreign agent who was working for […]
MARTINSBURG, WV
News Channel Nebraska

Navy nuclear engineer pleads guilty to conspiracy count in scheme to sell US naval secrets to a foreign country

US Navy nuclear engineer Jonathan Toebbe pleaded guilty to one felony count in federal court Monday afternoon, four months after he and his wife were arrested and charged with trying to sell classified information about nuclear submarines to a foreign country in exchange for millions of dollars of cryptocurrency. Toebbe,...
MARTINSBURG, WV
CBS Baltimore

Suburban Spy: Navy Engineer from Annapolis Accused of Selling U.S. Nuclear Secrets Pleads Guilty

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Jonathan Toebbe, a Navy engineer accused of trying to sell nuclear submarine secrets to a foreign government, has pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy. His agreement with the government calls for him to be sentenced to 12 and a half to 17 and a half years in prison. The judge is not bound by the agreement, and the maximum sentence for the crime is life in prison. Breaking: Judge formally accepts Jonathan Toebbe’s guilty plea to conspiracy for trying to sell nuclear secrets. Toebbe is a Navy engineer from Annapolis. His wife Diana, a former Key School teacher, is...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Times Daily

Montana court rules against media in closed meeting case

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The chairman of a legislative committee who convened a meeting of a majority of the Republican members of the committee — but not a majority of the committee itself — did not violate Montana's open meeting laws when he barred the media from attending, the Montana Supreme Court has ruled.
MONTANA STATE
