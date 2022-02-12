Plea hearing scheduled for Navy nuclear engineer in spy case

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man prosecutors called a “cocaine kingpin” was sentenced to 11 years in prison. Jamie Lightfoot Jr. was convicted on federal narcotics charges in 2019. He was the ringleader of one of the biggest cocaine operations in the Pittsburgh area, investigators said. Prosecutors said Lightfoot got large quantities of cocaine from Florida, New York and California and distributed it to other drug dealers in western Pennsylvania. In November of 2017, the FBI and state police seized more than 100 pounds of cocaine from an RV parked in his driveway in Verona. Offices also said they found guns and almost $1 million in cash. Prosecutors said the takedown was the result of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation. The task force aims to dismantle high-level drug traffickers, money launders and gangs.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO