Autopsy shows Kansas woman died of allergic reaction from COVID-19 vaccine

By Michael Dakota
 3 days ago

TOPEKA, Kan. — An autopsy report for a 68-year-old Atchison County woman has revealed she died last year from a severe allergic reaction from the COVID-19 vaccination after receiving it on March 23, 2021.

FOX4’s sister station KSNT News obtained a copy of the autopsy report for Jeanie M. Evans , of Effingham, Kansas, that confirmed the cause of death.

Evans received a COVID-19 vaccine at a facility in Jefferson County, Kansas. She received her shot the day before her death in Ozawkie, Kansas at the Keystone Early Learning Center.

According to state health officials , during the waiting period following the vaccine, Evans experienced anaphylaxis, a severe allergic reaction. Evans was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka.

Kansas health department investigating woman's death after COVID-19 vaccination

The autopsy report states that Evans began experiencing “severe respiratory distress” after receiving the Moderna COVID-19 vaccination. According to the report, she had a history of “allergic disorder” and reactive airway disease that was not asthma. The report stated Evans was hypertensive with mild coronary atherosclerosis.

The report states Evans had a previous anaphylactic reaction to albuterol.

Allergic to the COVID vaccine? There's hope on the horizon, Dr. Fauci says

According to the coroner, Evans began experiencing an allergic reaction 15 to 20 minutes after receiving the vaccine. Emergency Medical Services were called and determined Evans was suffering from severe respiratory distress. The report states she was intubated at Stormont Vail Hospital and died the next day at 11:55 a.m.

guest
3d ago

One of many deaths from the overused and forced vaccination!! Their were only 25 adverse reactions to the swine flu vaccine and president Ford and CDC stopped its usage!! That’s before the democrats turned into the communist party!!

Debbie Wallace
2d ago

Come on people every medicine whether it's OTC or prescription comes with the warning "do not use if allergic to". Food allergies, bee sting allergies, soap, chemicals, etc etc. Everything around us has a potential for someone to be allergic to.

Marcia Lanphear
2d ago

Many people have complications to the vaccine, the public just doesn't know about them.

Suspect shot by police in Leavenworth during standoff

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday morning. Before 5 a.m., a female called 911 to report that a man was armed with a handgun near 4th Street and Miami Street. Officers from the Leavenworth Police Department, the Lansing Police Department, and the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s […]
