Tolland BOE adopts lower school budget

TOLLAND — The Board of Education voted 8-1 Wednesday night to adopt a proposed $42.1 million school budget for fiscal year 2022-23, with board member Christina Plourd voting against it.

Superintendent Walter Willett had proposed a $42.8 million budget last month that would have reflected a 4.94% spending increase from the current school budget. However, the board’s adopted budget brings that increase down to 3.13%, or $1.28 million more in spending over this fiscal year.

This lowered budget increase follows several workshops held by the board in order to go over Willett’s proposed budget and trim it down.

“I looked over everything and tried to stick to things that came up most prominently,” Willett said of the changes he and the board made after the workshops.

Reductions include $200,000 in health insurance costs; $30,000 in Medicare and social security costs; $15,000 in workers compensation costs; and $20,000 in postage costs.

In addition, nearly $240,000 in technology costs for student laptops and smart boards that was previously in the superintendent’s proposed budget will instead be bought using the school board’s reserve fund.

The adopted budget still includes a new social studies position for Tolland High School to teach a new Black and Latino studies class next school year, as well as a new math teacher position for the high school. A new school counselor position also remains in the budget for Tolland Middle School. Willett said at last month’s board meeting that this is to respond to worsened mental health as a result of the pandemic. A new facilities worker position is also included in the school board’s proposed budget.

“It would cost us more not to have the people that we need,” Willett said at Wednesday’s meeting, adding that the school’s facilities director needs the help because of decreased staffing.

Board member Jacob Marie said at the meeting that the adopted school budget “focuses on direct student needs,” and that he was fine with the final amount.

“I like to make sure we are doing our diligence,” he added.

“We do need to make sure every dollar is spent efficiently and that we’re not over-budgeting anything,” board member Christine Griffin said, adding, “I really do feel that it takes care of our students.”

Plourd cited increased salaries for non-certified employees as the reason she voted against the budget proposal. Under the new school budget, these salaries would increase by more than $160,000, or 7.6%, next fiscal year.

These employees are often hired at a lower rate because they are not unionized, Willett said in response, and the raises would provide an incentive for them to stay in the district.

The adopted budget will now be submitted to the town manager for inclusion with the municipal budget and discussed at a joint meeting with the Town Council and the Board of Education on Feb. 24.

There will then be a public hearing on the combined school and municipal budget on March 24, and residents will vote on in a May referendum.