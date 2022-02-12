ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two homers lead the LSU softball team to two wins on opening day

By JIM KLEINPETER
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePower and efficiency added up to a good start for the LSU softball team, which opened the season Friday with victories against South Alabama and Illinois in the Tiger Classic at Tiger Park. Georgia Clark hit a two-run homer in the first inning to help beat South Alabama 3-0,...

