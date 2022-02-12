ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Windsor, CT

Cops: 2nd man charged with July CVS robbery

By Joseph Villanova / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iI4Y9_0eCMVFyZ00

SOUTH WINDSOR — A second man has been arrested in connection with the July 29 robbery of the CVS on Buckland Road, police said today.

The man, Marcus I. Ramirez, 37, of Brooklyn, New York, was one of three suspects in the theft of approximately $6,500 in over-the-counter medication from the pharmacy, Sgt. Mark Cleverdon said.

Ramirez was arrested Thursday on charges of organized retail theft, conspiracy to commit organized retail theft, third degree larceny, and conspiracy to commit third degree larceny.

Trent Dance, 19, also of Brooklyn, New York, was arrested on Jan. 3 in connection with the same robbery and is currently in custody pending his next court appearance in Manchester Superior Court Feb. 17.

An arrest warrant for Dance, dated Oct. 13, 2021, states that he and two co-conspirators entered the store during the afternoon with their faces covered, and filled paper gift bags with medication. The store reported that 223 items were stolen.

Later in the day, Greenwich police encountered three individuals suspected of stealing items from an Apple Store, who matched the description of the CVS robbery suspects. Police found a large number of stolen items when searching the group, some of which were from the South Windsor CVS.

The October warrant states that South Windsor police researched a theft with a then-open warrant in New Jersey, where suspects entered a Shop Rite and stole over-the-counter medication using gift bags. The description of one of the suspects in the New Jersey robbery matched that of a suspect in the South Windsor robbery.

Both Ramirez and Dance were arrested in New Jersey in October and November, respectively, on charges of shoplifting merchandise between $500 and $74,999 in value and conspiracy to shoplift stemming from a July 7 incident.

Ramirez is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court on Monday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Brooklyn, NY
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
City
Manchester, CT
City
Brooklyn, NY
Manchester, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, CT
City
South Windsor, CT
South Windsor, CT
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Djokovic says he'll skip French Open and Wimbledon if he has to get vaccinated to take part, calls it "price that I am willing to pay"

London — If forced to choose, Novak Djokovic said he would skip the French Open and Wimbledon, foregoing the chance to overtake Rafael Nadal's record haul of 21 Grand Slams titles, rather than get vaccinated against COVID-19. And the No. 1-ranked tennis player also is still smarting about being deported last month from Australia in a drama about his vaccination status that polarized opinion worldwide.
TENNIS
The Hill

Arbery's killers had history of racial epithets, prosecutor in hate crimes trial says

Prosecutors argued that three men on trial for federal hate crimes in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery used racial epithets and killed him because he was Black. Travis McMichael, 36, along with his father, Gregory McMichael, 66, and his neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, were all convicted last year for the murder of Arbery. They now face a new trial on whether they targeted Arbery because of his race.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Shoplifting#Sgt#Manchester Superior Court#Apple Store
CBS News

Texas sues Facebook parent Meta over facial recognition data

The Texas Attorney General is suing Facebook's parent company, saying it collected biometric data on Texans for commercial purposes without their informed consent. Attorney General Ken Paxton filed the lawsuit Monday in a state district court. The suit claims Facebook parent Meta has been "storing millions of biometric identifiers" — identified as retina or iris scans, voice prints, or a record of hand and face geometry — contained in photos and videos people uploaded to its services, including Facebook and Instagram.
TEXAS STATE
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
5K+
Followers
308
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy