Embiid's 25 points, 19 boards lift 76ers past Thunder 100-87

 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 25 points and 19 rebounds to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 100-87...

The Big Lead

Nick Wright Finally Has the Evidence Needed to Convince People LeBron James Can Score

LeBron James scored 26 points on Friday night and in the process passed Kareem Abdul-Jabaar for the most combined regular season and playoff points in NBA history. If LeBron chooses, he will pass Kareem on the all-time regular season points list in a couple seasons. It's a lot of scoring from one of the best players ever and FS1's Nick Wright wanted to take the opportunity to let everyone know what's really going on.
The Spun

Michael Wilbon Has Stunning Prediction For The Lakers

Michael Wilbon is officially out on the Los Angeles Lakers. Wilbon has seen enough of their inconsistent play this season, even with a healthy Anthony Davis and LeBron James in the lineup. “The Lakers are done,” Wilbon said. “I’m tired of this exercise. When are they going to right the...
fadeawayworld.net

Kristaps Porzingis Opens Up On Partnership With Luka Doncic: "Not What Everybody Expected, Not What I Expected, But That’s What It Is In This League Sometimes."

Kristaps Porzingis and Luka Doncic were the former star partnership for the Dallas Mavericks. The duo failed to achieve much in the postseason during their time together, not winning a single playoff series. When speaking to Chase Hughes of NBC Sports, Kristaps Porzingis opened up on being teammates with Luka...
fadeawayworld.net

Russell Westbrook Sends Message To Frank Vogel For Benching Him During Crunch Time: "I'm Not Accustomed To Sitting For Long Stretches."

Russell Westbrook's play has been unexpectedly poor for the Los Angeles Lakers this season, and it has led to him being benched late in close games by coach Frank Vogel. As a player that has been a superstar in this league and an MVP in the last decade, this has not gone down well with the man himself, and Westbrook has made his unhappiness with the situation quite clear through various quotes to the media.
BEIJING (AP) — Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva says she’s happy but worn out after a grueling doping hearing ended with her being allowed to skate at the Beijing Games. The 15-year-old tells Russian state broadcaster Channel One that the past few days have been very difficult for...
wcn247.com

Allen replaces Harden, Flames acquire Toffoli

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen will replace James Harden at this year’s All-Star Game. Allen, has been having a strong second season with the Cavs. It’s Allen’s first All-Star selection. He will join teammate Darius Garland for this year’s event in Cleveland and give the Cavs two All-Stars for the first time since 2018. Harden is dealing with a left hamstring issue that is delaying his debut with the Philadelphia 76ers after being traded by the Brooklyn Nets. Harden was chosen as an All-Star reserve.
wcn247.com

DeRozan scores 40 as Bulls rally past Spurs 120-109

CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 19 of his 40 points in the fourth quarter, and the Chicago Bulls beat the San Antonio Spurs 120-109 for their fourth straight victory. It was DeRozan’s seventh consecutive game with at least 30 points, extending his career high. The All-Star is the first player with such a streak for the Bulls since Michael Jordan during the 1996-97 season. Nikola Vucevic had 25 points and 16 rebounds for Chicago, which lost 131-122 at San Antonio on Jan. 28. The Spurs had won three of four. Lonnie Walker IV scored 21 points for the Spurs, and All-Star Dejounte Murray had 19 points and 11 assists.
Greek Freak takes a breather...Allen replaces Harden for ASG

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON’-poh) is getting the day off to rest his sore left ankle as the team takes on the Trail Blazers. Antetokounmpo appeared to hurt his left ankle while stepping on Jae Crowder’s foot during a drive to the basket Thursday in a 131-107 loss at Phoenix, though he did remain in the game. The Bucks announced that guard Pat Connaughton underwent surgery on his broken right hand today and is expected to miss four weeks.
wcn247.com

McCollum leads hot-shooting Pelicans past Raptors, 120-90

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 23 points, and the New Orleans Pelicans shot a season-best 58.4% to defeat the Toronto Raptors 120-90. Brandon Ingram had 10 points and 11 rebounds. His eight assists left him two short of his first career triple-double when he was pulled after playing 29 minutes because the game was not close. It was the first of a back-to-back for New Orleans, which led by as many as 34. Fred VanVleet scored 20 and Pascal Siakam added 18 for Toronto. The Raptors have lost two straight after an eight-game winning streak.
wcn247.com

Blazers whip Bucks...Bulls extend win streak...Kansas wins

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Anfernee Simons scored 31 points and the Portland Trail Blazers capitalized on the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH’-nihs an-teh-tah-KOON’-poh) to beat the Milwaukee Bucks, 122-107 for their third straight victory. Simons has averaged 30 points and has shot 18 of 39 from 3-point range during this winning streak. Antetokounmpo didn’t play for the Bucks due to a sore left ankle.
wcn247.com

Marner reaches 400 career points, Leafs top Kraken 6-2

SEATTLE (AP) — Mitch Marner scored once and added two assists, Michael Bunting had a goal and an assist and the Toronto Maple Leafs snapped a two-game losing streak with a 6-2 win over the Seattle Kraken. Marner became the second player from the 2015 draft to reach 400 career points on his 17th goal of the season that gave Toronto a 4-1 lead. Calle Jarnkrok and Jared McCann scored for Seattle. McCann now has a career-high 20 goals.
wcn247.com

Valieva lawyers pin failed test on Pop Pop...Allen in ASG

BEIJING (AP) — Attorneys for Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva (val-YAY'-vah) are blaming her failed drug test on contamination from medication her grandfather was taking. Valieva says she’s happy but worn out after a grueling doping hearing ended with her being allowed to skate at the Beijing Games. She failed a drug test after the Russian nationals in December but was allowed to compete in the team competition at Beijing, helping her country win gold.
fadeawayworld.net

BJ Armstrong Points Out Hilarious Problem Bronny James Could Have If He Plays With LeBron: "Can You Imagine, The Fellows Want To Go Out, But Your Dad’s In The Lobby."

LeBron James is enjoying unprecedented levels of dominance when it comes to individual play despite being in the 19th season of his NBA career. The King is 37 and has had shown no signs of slowing down. Considering that his son Bronny is now in high school and looks set to be a part of the NBA, it's almost a certainty that LeBron won't retire before he has a chance to play with his son.
